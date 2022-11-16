New Delhi: Congress leader Ajay Maken has quit as party in-charge of Rajasthan on Wednesday. In a letter to party president Mallikarjun Kharge, Maken expressed his “inability and unwillingness” to continue holding the post.

Why has Ajay Maken resigned as Congress in-charge of Rajasthan?

As per reports, Maken has resigned from the post of Congress in-charge of Rajasthan as he allegedly is upset over the unresolved issues in the state leadership.

He appears to be unhappy over no action being taken against the Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot loyalists who were given show-cause notices for holding a parallel Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meet in Jaipur on 25 September.

On 8 November, Maken wrote a letter to Kharge in which he expressed his unwillingness to continue as Congress in-charge of Rajasthan since no action had been taken against the state Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shanti Dhariwal, party chief whip Mahesh Joshi and state Tourism Development Corporation chairman Dharmendra Rathore despite the disciplinary committee serving them show-cause notices.

As per a report by The Indian Express, Maken told Kharge, “I don’t have any moral authority left. With what authority I will interact with the MLAs or discharge my duties as in-charge. There was grave indiscipline but there was no action. Not even an apology.”

In his letter, Maken also said, “Wedded to the ideology of Congress for the last three generations and being in active Congress politics for over 40 years, I will always remain an ardent follower of Rahul Ji, whom I trust and have faith in beyond words.”

Maken also appears to be upset with Gehlot for his refusal to give up his candidature to contest for the Congress president’s post.

Gehlot had gone to the Speaker and handed over his resignation in September after more than 90 of his loyal MLAs refused to attend a key party meeting where his replacement was to be picked.

Maken’s resignation comes ahead of Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra in Rajasthan

Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra is expected to reach Rajasthan’s Jhalawad on 5 December.

As per reports, Maken stayed away from a task force meeting earlier this week to coordinate the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Maken has earlier also told Kharge that it is imperative to have a new person as Rajasthan in-charge of Congress at the earliest given the Bharat Jodo Yatra and Sardarshahar Assembly seat by-poll in December.

With inputs from agencies

