AIUDF chief Maulana Badruddin Ajmal welcomes Nitish-led Grand Alliance, urges Mamata to join soon

New Delhi: All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) chief Maulana Badruddin Ajmal on Friday welcomed the ‘Grand Alliance’ led by Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar and said that he wanted it to succeed in Assam too.

“We’ve welcomed the all-India Grand Alliance being formed by Nitish Kumar. We want it to succeed in Assam too. They’ll come here in a month. We expect Mamata Banerjee & Congress to join it by then. This has been formed to bid adieu to the BJP at the Centre,” Ajmal told news agency ANI.

A Lok Sabha MP from Assam’s Dhubri constituency, Ajmal on Friday also urged Trinamool Congress supremo and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee as well as the Assam unit of the Congress to join the Grand Alliance or as it is also known the ‘Mahagathbandhan’.

Ajmal also claimed that Banerjee along with Congress leaders would join the alliance in about a month’s time. The Congress is already a part of the ‘Mahagathbandhan’ in Bihar.

According to the AIUDF chief, Nitish Kumar and other leaders of the Grand Alliance are likely to visit the north-eastern state of Assam next month in December to explore the feasibility of expanding the alliance in the North-eastern region.

Mulling possible alliances to strengthen the opposition in his home state, which is ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party led by Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Ajmal said, “Our common enemy is the BJP and together we will be able to defeat them in 2024.”

The country is headed for the Lok Sabha polls in 2024, with the BJP at the Centre eyeing a record third term.

