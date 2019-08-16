AIMIM's Mumbai MLA Waris Pathan taken into police custody after offering special prayer for Kashmir, Kolhapur flood victims

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen's sole Mumbai MLA Waris Pathan was Friday taken into police custody by Mumbai's Nagpada police, reports said.

Pathan was detained after the MLA offered a special prayer in a mosque in Madanpura in south Mumbai, News18 Lokmat said.

Local people said that prayers were offered for the people of Jammu and Kashmir and Kolhapur flood victims in the mosque, reported Times Now News.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam Friday announced that that the J&K administration is planning to relax some of the restrictions, including on the movement of people, and restore telephone lines and other communication networks over the weekend in a phased and "orderly way".

The chief secretary also said that schools will reopen next week and that the offices of the Jammu and Kashmir government in the Valley are functioning normally.

He said there has been no loss of life or major injury since restrictions were imposed on 5 August, when Jammu and Kashmir's special status under Article 370 was revoked and the state bifurcated into two Union Territories.

However, several of Jammu and Kashmir leaders, including two former chief ministers Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah, continue to remain either under police custody or house arrest.