Kashmir schools to reopen next week, communication services to resume phase-wise from tomorrow, says J&K chief secy BVR Subrahmanyam

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam said Friday that government offices were functional and schools in Kashmir will reopen from Monday while the telephone lines and other communication networks would be restored, in a phased manner from tomorrow.

The chief secretary's announcement has come at a time when a petition has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking restoration of mobile and communication services in the state. A statewide communication blackout leading to the suspension of communication and Internet services were part of the restrictions imposed on 5 August.

"We are now taking steps to ease the restrictions. Schools will be opened area-wise so that studies don't suffer. Restrictions on movement in public will be removed area by area, and public transport will also begin. Preventive detentions are being continuously reviewed, based on law and order situations," Subrahmanyam, said at a press conference.

Subrahmanyam also said that there has been no loss of life or major injury since restrictions were imposed on 5 August, when the special status given to Jammu and Kashmir was abrogated and the state was bifurcated into two Union territories.

"Twelve districts in Jammu and Kashmir functioning normally and limited restrictions only in five districts," he said adding that it was done to keep the security situation in control during the Independence Day.

He also stated that the movement of public transport and would be made functional from Friday, as government hospitals are also set to open.

Subrahmanyam also claimed, since the time the curfew was imposed, the government ensured that there was no shortage of essential supplies in the Valley, as people in Kashmir were able to access health care facilities, electricity and water supply without any hindrance.

"No restrictions were imposed on the free movement of people who embarked on pilgrimages to places like Hajj," he said.

He also claimed that the media centres at Jammu and Kashmir were kept open, where senior press officials were always available to brief the government about the prevailing situation. Sattelite cable TV and newspapers were also functioning smoothly in the Valley.

According to Subrahmanyam, the government's focus was and is still on ensuring the earliest return to normalcy while ensuring that terrorist forces are given no opportunity to wreak havoc as in the past.

"Life in Jammu and Kashmir is expected to become normal in the coming few days," he added.

He finished his speech by thanking the people of Jammu and Kashmir for co-operating with the Central Government, to help in restoring peace and normalcy in the Valley as efficiently as possible.

