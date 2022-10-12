AIIO president provided 'Y+ category' security

New Delhi: AIIO President Imam Umer Ahmed Ilyasi has reportedly been provided ‘Y+ security’ by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

The All India Imam Organisation chief had recently met RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.

According to PTI, Ilyasi used the ‘rashtra pita’ descriptive for Bhagwat while talking to children at a madrassa. However, Bhagwat intervened to say there is only one father of the nation and said everyone is ‘Bharat ki santan’ (child of the nation).

Ilyasi and Bhagwat held talks for about an hour at a mosque, which also houses the office of the All India Imam Organisation and the cleric’s residence.

“He is a ‘rashtra pita’. We discussed several issues for for strengthening the country,” Ilyasi told PTI, adding that Bhagwat had visited the mosque as well as madrassa on his invitation.

“With this visit of Bhagwat, a message should go that we all want to work towards strengthening India. For all of us, the nation comes first. Our DNA is the same, it is just that our religion and methods of worshipping god are different,” Ilyasi had said.

After his meeting with the RSS chief, Ilyasi received a death threat, according to reports.

(With inputs from agencies)

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.