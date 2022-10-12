Politics

AIIO president provided 'Y+ category' security

The All India Imam Organisation chief had recently met RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

FP Staff October 12, 2022 19:26:22 IST
AIIO president provided 'Y+ category' security

Representational image

New Delhi: AIIO President Imam Umer Ahmed Ilyasi has reportedly been provided ‘Y+ security’ by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

The All India Imam Organisation chief had recently met RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.

According to PTI, Ilyasi used the ‘rashtra pita’ descriptive for Bhagwat while talking to children at a madrassa. However, Bhagwat intervened to say there is only one father of the nation and said everyone is ‘Bharat ki santan’ (child of the nation).

Ilyasi and Bhagwat held talks for about an hour at a mosque, which also houses the office of the All India Imam Organisation and the cleric’s residence.

“He is a ‘rashtra pita’. We discussed several issues for for strengthening the country,” Ilyasi told PTI, adding that Bhagwat had visited the mosque as well as madrassa on his invitation.

“With this visit of Bhagwat, a message should go that we all want to work towards strengthening India. For all of us, the nation comes first. Our DNA is the same, it is just that our religion and methods of worshipping god are different,” Ilyasi had said.

After his meeting with the RSS chief, Ilyasi received a death threat, according to reports.

(With inputs from agencies)

Read all the Latest News, Trending NewsCricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: October 12, 2022 19:26:22 IST

TAGS:

also read

From untouchability to population policy, how Mohan Bhagwat mapped road ahead for RSS and Bharat
India

From untouchability to population policy, how Mohan Bhagwat mapped road ahead for RSS and Bharat

This speech is considered to be the guiding principle for the coming year for the followers and swayamsewaks

Right Word | Mohan Bhagwat’s Vijayadashami address tells us why Bharat needs to be an unapologetic Hindu Rashtra
India

Right Word | Mohan Bhagwat’s Vijayadashami address tells us why Bharat needs to be an unapologetic Hindu Rashtra

This year, the sixth Sarsanghchalak of the RSS, Dr Mohan Bhagwat, has once again outlined the all-inclusive worldview of the RSS that goes beyond the headlines and brings to the fore several significant civilisational issues

'Jobs only account for 10-30 per cent in any society': RSS chief stresses on starting own businesses
India

'Jobs only account for 10-30 per cent in any society': RSS chief stresses on starting own businesses

Stressing the need for starting own businesses, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Wednesday said that people should not just run after jobs as they account for only 10-30 per cent in any society.