Ahead of assembly polls, anti-Hindu posters showing Kejriwal in skull cap appear in Gujarat

New Delhi: A day after Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party convener Arvind Kejriwal’s minister Rajendra Pal Gautam denigrated Hindus at a mass conversion meet in Delhi, posters with the same anti-Hindu slogans as well as Kejriwal’s picture have come up across Gujarat— a state headed for assembly polls before the end of the year.

Some of the posters with anti-Hindu messages quoting Kejriwal read, “I do not consider Brahma, Vishnu, Mahesh, Rama, Krishna to be God.” Since Friday morning when news about the AAP minister’s doings emerged the Aam Aadmi Party has attracted considerable flak from all quarters, notably senior BJP leaders who have criticised the AAP and its leadership for mixing religion with politics.

Black posters criticising the AAP chief and labelling him ‘anti-Hindu’ and showing him in the garb of a Muslim have also come up side by side with the other posters denouncing Hinduism in major cities of Gujarat like Ahmedabad and Rajkot. The posters, which have literally appeared overnight, ‘quote’ Kejriwal slamming a number of key Hindu rituals.

#BREAKING After Arvind Kejriwal’s minister denigrated Hindus, posters with the same offensive anti-Hindu slogans and Arvind Kejriwal’s picture, have been put up across Gujarat@nikhil_lakhwani with details Join the broadcast @JamwalNews18#ArvindKejriwal #ConversionRow pic.twitter.com/fUs1LeKRHO — News18 (@CNNnews18) October 8, 2022

One such poster, quoting Kejriwal, read: “I consider Hinduism to be a folly,” while another read: “I will not perform Shraddh, pind daan or any other Hindu rituals.” The authenticity of the quotes, however, remain questionable.

Earlier, amid the festive season, Delhi’s Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam presided over an event where hundreds took a pledge to convert to Buddhism while denouncing Hindu deities. The video of the event soon turned viral on social media. In the clip, thousands can be heard taking an oath denouncing Hindu Gods.

The mass conversion event, called ‘Dhamma Chakra Pravartan Din’, is an annual event marking Dr BR Ambedkar's conversion to Lord Buddha's faith in October 1956 along with lakhs of followers. Dr Ambedkar had taken 22 vows, which included denouncing Hindu Gods, that are usually repeated during these mass conversion events.

In what is significant in the anti-Hindu row and anti-Kejriwal posters appearing in Gujarat is that the state is headed for assembly polls in December 2022. Come winter, voters will elect 182 lawmakers to the Gujarat Legislative Assembly, where Kejriwal is eyeing a slice of the political pie. After securing a sweeping victory in the Punjab assembly polls in March 2022, the Aam Aadmi Party chief has been working to establish his party in Gujarat and the current anti-Hindu controversy may well have the potential to severely dent his chances of gaining a foothold in the Gujarat assembly.

