Ahead of Amit Shah’s Hyderabad visit, KTR writes open letter to home minister demanding to solve pending Telangana issues

The TRS leader posed 27 questions to the BJP leader on the step-motherly treatment meted out to Telangana by the BJP-led government at the Centre

Ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to Hyderabad on Saturday, TRS working president and Industry Minister KT Rama Rao, the son of state chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao shot off an 'open' letter to him, demanding to solve pending State issues.

In the letter, KTR, who is Working President of Telangana Rashtra Samithi, accused the BJP of spreading hatred amongst the people in Telangana. He added that BJP did not fulfil a single promise made to Telangana but fulfilled every requirement of BJP-ruled states like Gujarat on a war footing.

HM @AmitShah Ji, Since you’re visiting #Telangana today, request you to clarify on the discriminatory & vindictive attitude of Union Govt towards our state Below is the question paper👇 The people of Telangana are looking forward to getting enlightened with your answers pic.twitter.com/ytNKwEyXot — KTR (@KTRTRS) May 14, 2022

The TRS leader posed 27 questions to the BJP leader on the step-motherly treatment meted out to Telangana by the BJP-led government at the Centre and dared him to answer them during his speech in the public meeting if he was really sincere towards Telangana. "We will fight for the rights of the people of Telangana and demand our rightful share under the AP Reorganization Act," he said.

The 27 questions by the Telangana leader covered subjects like BJP's ignorance of promises made under AP Reorganization Act, unavailability of central educational institution/medical college in Telangana and pending promise by late BJP leader Sushma Swaraj's election promise of national status to an irrigation project in the state.

KTR also asked Shah on the allocation of centre funds to Telangana in the past eight years.

Swaraj had promised to accord national status to the Palamuru Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme in 2014 Assembly elections. "Why have you not kept your promise even years after coming to power," he said.

Water allocations, special assistance to State after AP bifurcation, special funds for the Mission Kakatiya and Mission Bhagiratha and defence lands to construct skyways in Hyderabad remained unfulfilled, the letter said.

Neither Shah nor the BJP have reacted to KTR's open letter.

Shah's public meeting assumes political signficance as BJP is making a determined bid to emerge as the alternative to the ruling TRS in next year's Legislative Assembly elections in the state.

BJP is buoyed by its successes in the bypolls of Dubbak and Huzurabad Assembly seats and the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) election during 2020 and 2021.

The three main players in state politics — ruling TRS, opposition BJP and Congress — have been making efforts to strengthen themselves to perform well in the assembly polls next year.

The TRS and BJP have been engaged in a bitter war of words over various issues since the last several months. TRS has been attacking the BJP and the Centre's NDA government over their alleged politics of polarisation and failures on various fronts.

