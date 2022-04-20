After Kumar Vishwas, Punjab Police summon Congress' Alka Lamba in connection with statement against Arvind Kejriwal

In its notice, Punjab Police stated that during the investigation, it is revealed that there are reasonable grounds to question Alka Lamba to ascertain facts and circumstances

New Delhi: Congress leader Alka Lamba has been summoned by the Punjab Police and asked to appear before the special investigation team at Sadar Rupnagar Police Station on 26 April in connection with her alleged derogatory statement against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during the state Assembly election.

"You have been nominated as an accused. During the investigation, it is revealed that there are reasonable grounds to question you to ascertain facts and circumstances from you. Hence you are summoned to appear in person before Special Investigation Team at 10.00 am on or before April 26 at Police Station Sadar Rupnagar for purpose of Investigation," read the Punjab Police notice to Lamba on Wednesday.

"You are directed to comply with all the following directions:-(a) You will not tamper with the evidences in the case in any manner whatsoever. (b) You will join the investigation of the case as and when required and will cooperate in the investigation. (c) You will produce all relevant documents/material required for the investigation. Please note in case you fail to appear before the SIT, necessary steps shall be initiated to compel the attendance," it added.

This comes after Punjab Police issued a similar kind of notice to former Aam Admi Party leader Kumar Vishwas. Punjab Police on Wednesday filed an FIR against Kumar Vishwas in Rupnagar town for 'inflammatory statements' against Kejriwal in the run-up to the state Assembly election.

Vishwas, who was a founding member of the Aam Aadmi Party had alleged that Kejriwal had connections with separatists in Punjab, and those having sympathy with separatists used to come to his house for meetings during the last Assembly polls.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.