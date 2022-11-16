After AAP’s allegation of abduction of candidate, EC asks Gujarat CEO to probe and take action

New Delhi: The Election Commission on Wednesday asked the Gujarat chief electoral officer to probe and take action into the allegations of the Aam Aadmi Party that its Surat (East) candidate was forced to withdraw from the poll fray. The poll watchdog’s move came after EC officials met a four-member AAP delegation led by Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia who handed over a representation to the officials.

The Aam Aadmi Party has alleged that their candidate from Surat East Kanchan Jariwala was forced to withdraw his nomination when he went to the returning officer’s office.

The AAP’s representation has been sent to the CEO in Gujarat to probe the matter and take “action as warranted”, an EC spokesperson said.

AAP leaders on Wednesday alleged that Jariwala was abducted at the behest of the BJP, which was apprehending defeat on the seat in the upcoming Gujarat assembly election.

Jariwala, however, issued a video statement in which he reportedly said he withdrew his nomination without any pressure and by listening to his conscience after the people of his constituency labelled him “anti-national” and “anti-Gujarat” for contesting the election from the AAP.

Sisodia claimed Jariwala had been missing along with his family members since Tuesday, adding that the last time the candidate was seen at the Election Commission’s office in Surat was during scrutiny of his nomination papers.

The Delhi deputy CM also hit out at the Gujarat chief electoral officer and accused her of not taking appropriate action to “trace and rescue” their nominee. Sisodia and other party leaders, earlier in the day, held a protest outside the EC office over the alleged kidnapping.

