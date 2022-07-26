In the letter, Chowdhury said that the scam is a 'huge blot' on the West Bengal government and the chief minister should immediately sack Chatterjee from ministership.

New Delhi: Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has written to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee urging her to immediately sack Partha Chatterjee who has been arrested in connection with the teachers' recruitment scam.

Chatterjee currently holds the Industry and State Parliamentary Affairs portfolio under the Mamata government.

In the letter, Chowdhury said that teacher recruitment scam is an open secret and everybody in West Bengal knows about it. The alleged irregularities in the teachers' recruitment happened when Chatterjee was the education minister from 2014-2021, he added.

He said that the scam is a "huge blot" on the West Bengal government and the chief minister should immediately sack Chatterjee from ministership.

A Kolkata court had on Monday sent Chatterjee and his alleged associate Arpita Mukherjee to 10 days' Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody.

The ED had prayed for 14 days' custody of Chatterjee, stating that AIIMS, Bhubaneswar has said in a report after medical examination of the minister that no active intervention is required over his health.

Rejecting a bail prayer of the minister, special ED Court judge Jibon Kumar Sadhu at Bankshall court in Kolkata extended ED custody of the minister and also of Mukherjee till August 3.

The court directed in its order that the two accused persons, who were arrested on 23 July, be produced before it again on 3 August.

The senior TMC leader held the education portfolio when the alleged appointment scam took place in which teaching jobs in state government-sponsored and aided schools were offered in lieu of money.

