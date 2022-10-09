'Abused me, my sister...': RJD's Tej Pratap Yadav accuses Shyam Rajak of misbehaving with him

New Delhi: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and Bihar minister Tej Pratap Yadav has accused RJD national general secretary Shyam Rajak of misbehaving with him. He further demanded that Rajak should be thrown out of the party.

Tej Pratap Yadav said, “Shyam Rajak (RJD national general secretary) abused me, my personal assistant and my sister today when I asked him about the meeting schedule. I have an audio recording and I’ll put it on my social media. Such BJP-RSS people should be thrown out of the organisation.”

Meanwhile, Shyam Rajak responded by saying,” I’ve no comments to make on it. He is saying what he wants to say because he is powerful, I am a Dalit man, and cannot say anything”.

The two-day national executive meeting of RJD is being held in New Delhi. Notably, the party’s state president Jagdanand Singh has not attended the meeting.

Speculations are rife that ever since his son Sudhakar Singh resigned as Agriculture Minister from the Nitish Kumar cabinet, he has been upset with the top RJD leadership.

There is a buzz that RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav may appoint a new state president on Monday, the second day of the national executive meeting. The names of senior party members like Abdul Bari Siddiqui and Shyam Rajak are doing the rounds in political circles.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.