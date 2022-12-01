AAP's star campaigner Mika Singh's five controversies

New Delhi: Bollywood singer Mika Singh came out to support Aam Aadmi Party candidate Sardar Punardeep Singh Sahni by appealing to the voters to vote for AAP in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections.

According to a report in India Today, “Mika Singh was welcomed by AAP leaders at the Town Hall area in Chandni Chowk. Manish Sisodia and Raghav Chadha were also present at the Aam Aadmi Party’s Jansabha in Chandni Chowk. At the meeting, the singer sang his popular number ‘sawan me lag gayi aag’. While singing, Mika called on the people to vote for AAP.”

Mika, however, in the past has been at the centre of many controversies.

Hit and run case

Mika Singh was involved in a hit-and-run case. If the reports are anything to go by, he had hit an autorickshaw that had led to a passenger being badly injured.

Mika Singh and Rakhi Sawant’s kiss

The singer created a big controversy when he kissed Rakhi Sawant on one of his birthdays leaving everyone shocked. The videos had gone viral and Rakhi accused Mika of kissing her without her consent.

Misbehaving with a Brazilian Girl in UAE

In 2018, Mika Singh was allegedly detained by UAE police in connection with a sexual misconduct case. According to ANI, ‘Singer Mika Singh haD been detained in United Arab Emirates (UAE) after a girl complained against him for alleged harassment.’

Slapped a doctor on stage

A video of Mika Singh slapping a doctor on stage in 2015 had gone viral. It was during a concert in Delhi that the incident took place. The reason for his aggressive act is unknown.

Mika Singh carried foreign currency notes beyond permissible limits

It was in 2013 that Mika Singh was allegedly held at Mumbai airport for carrying foreign currency notes beyond permissible limits. He reportedly had $12000 and 3 lakh in cash.

