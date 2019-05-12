AAP's South Delhi candidate Raghav Chadha accuses BJP workers of bogus voting, slams rival leader Ramesh Biduri

New Delhi: AAP's South Delhi candidate Raghav Chadha Sunday accused BJP workers of casting bogus votes in Sangam Vihar.

No immediate reaction was available from the BJP or police.

Chadha alleged that the BJP workers have collided with the police and are casting their ballots again and again after removing the ink.

"BJP workers are moving around in a polling booth in Sangam Vihar in BJP scarves, a person voted four times. We identified 8-10 such people and caught one red-handed," he said.

He claimed that these tactics are being used by his BJP rival Ramesh Bidhuri.

