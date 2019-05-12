Delhi Lok Sabha Election 2019 Voting LIVE Updates: Amid complaints of EVM glitches, missing names, polling at 33.92% till 3 pm

Delhi Lok Sabha Election voting Latest updates: The national capital recorded a turnout of over 19 percent in the first two hours of polling on Sunday, with North East Delhi recording the maximum voting percentage among seven constituencies.
Air Chief Marshal Birender Singh Dhanoa and his family cast their votes at a polling booth in Nirman Bhawan
At 3 pm, turnout in Delhi at 33.92 percent
While the overall turnout in Delhi at 3 pm was 33.92 percent, North West Delhi saw the highest voter turnout of 37.1 percent, leaving behind North East Delhi, which had the highest polling percentage at 2 pm.
#DelhiVotes: A look at how the National Capital voted till 3 pm
The National Capital recorded a turnout of over 33.92 percent by 3 pm on Sunday, with North West Delhi retaining its spot as the constituency with the maximum voting percentage among seven constituencies.
EVM glitches reported in several areas
EVM malfunctions were reported in several parts of Delhi. While AAP’s Malviya Nagar MLA Somnath Bharti alleged that EVMs at booths 116,117 and 122 were not functioning, Delhi Chief Electoral Officer Ranbir Singh told PTI that problems were also reported in Chandni Chowk and West Delhi, where 5.5 percent EVMs were replaced in the morning.
AAP's Tilak Nagar MLA Jarnail Singh alleged that EVMs at polling booth number 27 were not working in the morning, while Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said voters were unable to find if their votes were cast in Najafgarh constituency. He said the EC claimed that faulty EVMs are changed within ten minutes, but at ground, such claims are telling a different story
Residents complain of missing names from electoral rolls
Shakeel Ahmed, a resident of Laxmi Nagar, said his name was missing from the electoral roll. Nawab Khan, who resides in the same area, had a similar complaint. Earlier, Congress had complained that voter's names were missing from areas that have higher proportion of Muslim population.
Input by Kangkan Acharyya
AAP vs Congress in Delhi West home as two brothers support rival party
Saif Ali supports AAP and Mohammad Ali supports Congress. They say the real issue gripping Jafrabad in North East Delhi is unemployment in the formal sector.
14:09 (IST)
Visuals of voters in Mayur Vihar
Voters posed outside a polling booth in Mayur Vihar Phase-3 in the East Delhi Constituency after casting their votes.
Prakash Karat casts vote in Delhi's Sanchar Bhawan
Senior CPM leader Prakash Karat cast his vote at a polling booth in Delhi's Sanchar Bhawan as all seven sets in the National Capital went to polls on Sunday.
NITI Aayog CEO casts vote
NITI Aayog CEO, Amitabh Kant and Chief Election Commissioner, Sunil Arora cast their votes in Delhi.
Stray incidents of MCC violation reported from across Delhi
The Congress West Delhi camp has approached Election Commission against a polling official, who was allegedly wearing a with the name of BJP candidate Parvesh Sahib Singh Varma on it, at a booth Subhash Nagar.
Earlier, AAP had complained against BJP workers, stating they were chanting Modi Modi and Jai Shree Ram slogans close to polling booths to influence voters.
Modi inspires hope for a better future for our kids: Muslim couple explains why they vote for BJP
Rocky and Mayur's appeal to people on polling day: Chose wisely, may those chosen rule wisely
Muslims voting tactically to defeat BJP; it failed to protect minorities, says a West Delhi voter
"We are voting tactically. Of course, water, electricity, schools are important issues and AAP has worked on it. But we are disappointed because they couldn't form a coalition with Congress. This is a national election. We are seeing who can lead the government at the Centre. You see, how PM has started blabbering against Rajiv Gandhi. In 2014, some of us voted for Modi. We thought he will safeguard us. But to our utter disappointment, BJP government didn't stand with minorities. They supported hate crimes when law and order was required to be restored. That's why we are voting tactically, at least I can say this about West Delhi," Arshad Khan, 51, a voter from Dwarka More, West Delhi
Input by Rohin Kumar/101Reporters
AAP raising bogus issues to gain political mileage: BJP on complaints of EVM malfunctioning
Reacting upon AAP's allegations about faulty EVMs in different areas of Delhi, state BJP leader Praveen Shankar called it "a political stunt". "Aam Aadmi Party is raising all bogus issues to defend their defeat in Lok Sabha elections and to gain political mileage."
Input by Ashish Mani Tiwari/101Reporters
Actor Huma Qureshi clubs mother's day celebrations with 'Loktantra ka mahatyohar'
Delhi's oldest voter, 111-year old Bachan Singh cast his vote in Sant Garh
Age is just a number, says a family member of 111-year-old Bachan Singh, the oldest voter in Delhi who carried a youthful enthusiasm into the polling station in Tilak Vihar. Till the last assembly elections in 2015, the centenarian cycled to the polling booth to cast his vote. This time, he reached the booth in a car along with poll officers in full media glare. He was later wheeled into the polling both using a chair.
AAP asks EC to look into complaints of EVM malfunction
In response to reports of EVM malfunction and violation of MCC, Akshay Marathe, Secretary Aam Aadmi Party said, "Aam Aadmi Party is moving to Election Commission over mal functioning of three EVMs and various other malpractices during polling in Delhi state"
Ashish Mani Tiwari/101 Reporters
EVM glitches reported in several areas in Delhi
Resident of South Delhi unauthorised colonies complain of expensive power tariffs
Due to lack of a government electrical connection, many residents are involved in electricity theft to avoid paying hefty amounts to private players. This has resulted in many incidents of death due to electric shock.
Last year some boys of the colony climbed on an electric pole to check disruptions in their connection. They were not trained and didn’t wear any safety gear. While repairing the connection they got electrocuted. "That’s our condition, and I believe nothing is going to change,” said Vikram Singh, a resident of Lal Kuan in, South Delhi.
Input by Rahul Satija/101Reporters
Watch: A first time voter from Vaishali explains what influences his decision to vote
Sushma Swaraj casts vote
External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj after casting her vote at a polling booth in NP Senior Secondary School in Aurangzeb Lane.
Elderly woman voter from South Delhi, says have foregone my hookah to vote for Narendra Modi
An elderly woman walked out alone to go cast her vote in South Delhi's Munirka village. She said she had left her hookah only to go vote for Prime Minister Modi
No vote for migrant labourers in Delhi
Migrant labourers from Chapra and Sitamadhi, Mungair, Hazipur, Siwan, in Bihar are at a labour chowk in Dwarka. They say there are nearly 1000 labourers here who don’t have voter IDs and feel bad that all parties here - BJP, Congress and AAP are wooing Purvanchali (immigrants from Eastern UP) voters but not helping them cast their vote and exercise their democratic rights.
Differently-abled voters claim difficulty in exercising franchise
The Election Commission has been striving to make elections more and more voter friendly by introducing facilities such as selfie points, pink booths with an all-women voting staff and drinking water at the voting booths. However, one key aspect seen missing is South Delhi was adequate facilities for differently-abled candidates. News18 reports:
A visually-challenged voter told News18 that he wasn't given a Braille script inside the polling booth, which hampered him in casting his vote. He has only received it twice, out of all the times he's voted.
Meanwhile, in South Delhi, a 93-year-old and 86-year-old were turned back due to the lack of wheelchair accessibility, even though one was arranged later. At the same booth, a 66-year-old had no option but to walk to the polling booth in the absence of wheelchairs.
'Kuch bhi ho jaye, vote toh dena hi hai," a voter was quoted by the report as saying.
'It's Narendra Modi's politics of hate vs Congress' love,' says Rahul Gandhi after casting vote
Spelling out the three main agendas this election, Rahul Gandhi said that his party has fought elections on the issue of unemployment, the economic crisis post demonetisation and GST, and the Modi government's pro-capitalist policies.
He said, "It's a fight between Narendra Modi's politics of hate and Congress' message of love. I believe our love will win"
Rahul Gandhi casts vote at Tughlaq Road booth; Sonia, Priyanka to vote by noon
Rahul Gandhi cast his vote at Tughlaq Road in New Delhi. He however, did not speak to the media, even though he momentarily stopped and appeared to be making up his mind. Rahul was accompanied by Congress' candidate from New Delhi Ajay Maken.
BJP's South Delhi candidate, Ramesh Bidhuri casts his vote
Elderly voter tears up as he speaks about India's Indepence; his message to youngsters, our freedom is hard earned, don't cast it aside
Voters complain of lack of parking out a polling booth in Vasant Kunj
Voters complain of a lack of parking space outside Ryan International School in Vasant Kunj. Cars have obstructed roadways and police are trying to clear the roads.
Input by Ashish Mani Tiwari/101Reporters
Atishi writes off Congress candidate in fray, says AAP will win all seats; casts vote
Aam Aadmi Party's East Delhi candidate Atishi cast her vote in Delhi. Speaking to reporters, she expressed confidence that people will reward AAP for its five years' work and the party will win all seven seats. When asked that who she considers a stronger contender in her constituency, Atishi told India Today, "Congress has reserved the third spot for itself, no matter which election it is. But I am confident that AAP will win."
New Delhi constituency voter says he will vote on local issues
As the poll debate hinges largely on hyperbole, personal attacks, and the 'national issues, a voter in the New Delhi constitunecy tells our reporter he will support the candidate he can address the constituency's local issues.
President Kovind casts his vote at a polling booth in Rashtrapati Bhavan
Sheila Dikshit casts her vote
Former Delhi chief minister and Congress's candidate from North-East Delhi, Sheila Dikshit cast her vote at a polling booth in Nizamuddin (East).
Arvind Kejriwal tweets out to encourage voters
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted out today morning to encourage voters to cast their vote.
BSP fields candidates on five of seven Delhi seats, alleges misreants spreding fake news of AAP-BSP tie-up
The BSP has fielded Sanjay Gehlot (East Delhi), Rajvir Singh (North East Delhi), Sita Sharan (West Delhi), Shahid Ali(Chandni Chowk) and Siddhant Gautam (South Delhi).
There were some media reports claiming that BSP has formed an alliance with AAP, but Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party has cleared the air stating that her party would go solo in polls. According to press release of BSP, voters in Delhi are getting calls from some numbers, which are stating that BSP and AAP have formed an alliance in Delhi.
BSP has asked Election Commission to take cognizance of the whole issue and take some strict actions against miscreants. Meanwhile Samajwadi Party has supported BSP on these five seats.
Input Ashish Mani Tiwari/101 Reporters
In much-touted 'triangular contest' in Delhi, section of Dalit voters assert Mayawati their only choice
Girdhari Lal, a member of Ambedkar Vichar Manch at Munirka village, says Bhima Koregaon arrests and the way Modi government has dealt with it is an election issue for them. He claims, his forum has organised several meetings to increase awareness among people and mobilise them to vote against BJP. He also says, BSP is all-time favorite and only Mayawati can match the aura of Modi. However, he asked people to vote tactically and support either Congress or AAP whoever seems to be in close fight with BJP.
Dalit activist Rona Jacob Wilson was arrested from Munirka last year. He is accused of being associated with Bhima Koregaon violence.
Input by Rohin Kumar/ 101 Reporters
It's Meenakshi Lekhi vs Ajay Maken in prestigious New Delhi seat; sealing drive dominates poll talk
Capital's prestigious New Delhi seat presents an interesting fight between BJP’s sitting MP Meenakshi Lekhi and Congress veteran Ajay Maken who came third in 2014. Meanwhile, against BJP and Congress' political biggies the AAP has put up a first time contestant Brijesh Goyal, a businessman, who has foisted on the BJP candidate the slogan "Meenakshi Lekhi, Kabhi Nahi Dekhi"”
Sealing is one the prominent issues in New Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. Business class is unhappy and this is a domain where BJP remains defensive. About 3,000 properties in New Delhi region have been sealed for land misuse, including converting residential units into commercial ones, non-payment of conversion charges and increased pollution emissions since November-December 2017.
With inputs from Rohin Kumar/ 101 Reporters
Unauthorised colony and rural voters are key for South Delhi Constituency where BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri is current incumbent MP. Sangam Vihar, Asia's largest unauthorized colony is located in South Delhi constituency, Of the 20,67,467 voters of South Delhi, 95 percent belongs to unauthorised, rural and resettled areas.
There are 42 villages, where 18 are dominated by Jats and 12 by Gujjars.
South Delhi constituency has 33% (OBC) population, 18.5% Scheduled Caste (SC), 9.39% Brahmins, 9.04% Gujjars, 6% Muslims, 5.29% Punjabis, 5% Jats, 4.40% Banias and 2.1% Others (which include Bengalis and South Indians). Migrants from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar constitute also make up 15% of voter base in the South Delhi constituency.
Input by Ashish Mani Tiwari/ 101 Reporters
National Spokesperson of AAP, Raghav Chadha, Boxer Vijendra Singh from Congress and Ramesh Bidhuri from BJP are contesting from the seat. In 2014 general elections, Bidhuri had managed to win by a margin of 1.07 lakh against AAP’s candidate Devinder Sehrawat. Interestingly, Sehrawat switched to BJP last week.
The seat, comprising a mixed population of urban villages and unauthorised colonies, is set to witness a tough tussle between BJP, Congress and AAP. The Purvanchalis, Jats and Gujjars constitute nearly 30 percent of the voters in South Delhi. But people at RK Puram colony say shortage of drinking water and lack of sanitation facilities will be the dominant concerns while they vote.
Input Rohin Kumar/ 101 Reporters
Geetanjali park residents in West Delhi threaten to boycott polls over potable water crisis
Residents of Geetanjali Park Colony in West Delhi have threatened to boycott Lok Sabha elections over the ongoing water crisis. Some of them said they might opt for NOTA.
On Saturday night some local BJP leaders have assured to solve their problems, however Prahlad Singh a resident of colony said all the major parties have ignored their vital issues, but since BJP has assured us to solve the issue, we will vote on 12 May.
BJP's Pravesh Verma is the incumbent MP from this seat. He is contesting against Congress' Mahabal Mishra and AAP's Balbir Singh Jakhar.
Input by Ashish Mani Tiwari/101Reporters
"My family taught me to respect elders," he said, replying to Ms Dikshit's tweet, adding that he never commented on her health. Wishing her good health and calling back to the time he had paid the octogenarian Congress leader a visit before she had left for France last year to receive treatment for a heart condition, Kejriwal "accepted" Ms Dikshit's invite, asking her for a time and date.
Sheila Dikshit, the Congress candidate from North-East Delhi constituency and the party's chief ministerial candidate, called over Arvind Kejriwal for a meal, but only if he "had nothing better to do". Tagging Kejriwal in a tweet, she highlighted three "benefits" to Kejriwal if he accepted the invite.
"Why do you spread rumours about my health? If you have nothing better to do, come over to have a meal. You will see how I am doing, have a meal and learn to fight elections without spreading rumours," she wrote in Hindi.
High drama poll eve in Delhi
The National Capital has seen an acrimonious campaign throughout the election season. From Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal being slapped to AAP's East Delhi candidate Atishi breaking down at a press conference over "derogatory pamphlets" to BJP's Udit Raj leaving the party and joining the Congress after being denied a ticket from northwest Delhi, the last two months been quite eventful and have kept everyone on their toes.
But turns out that the poll eve was also not less eventful.
Triangular contest in Delhi as it goes to polls on Sunday
The stage is set as the national capital goes to Lok Sabha polls on Sunday where the incumbent BJP, Delhi's ruling AAP and the Congress are locked in a triangular fight on all seven seats. The Congress is looking to bounce back after ending up at the third spot in the 2014 elections, while the Aam Aadmi Party will fight tooth and nail to secure its home ground after a tumultuous five-year reign which saw it clash with the Centre and the Lieutenant Governor on several occasions.