AAP’s mixed bag for Rajya Sabha: Ex-cricketer Harbhajan Singh, Raghav Chadha, IIT professor

At 33, AAP’s Raghav Chadha is set to become the youngest Rajya Sabha MP. Joining Chadha will be educationist Ashok Kumar Mittal, industrialist Sanjeev Arora, former cricketer Harbhajan Singh and IIT-Delhi professor Sandeep Pathak

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) made a clean sweep in Punjab after winning 92 of the 117 Assembly seats. The thumping victory means AAP gets to pick five nominees for the Rajya Sabha from the state. Monday, 21 March, is the last day of filing nominations and the AAP has announced its choices.

Who are AAP’s picks and why are they nominated? We take a look.

Among the nominees are former cricketer Harbhajan Singh, senior party leader Raghav Chadha, IIT professor Sandeep Pathak, educationist Ashok Kumar Mittal, and industrialist Sanjeev Arora.

A former cricketer

Singh, of course, is a household name in India. He met the former Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu before the state Assembly elections, which set rumour mills abuzz. There was speculation that the former bowler would join the Congress, which were denied. It’s official now that Bhajji, as he is popularly known, is in Team AAP.

“After making India Proud as a bowling legend, Mr. Turbanator is now going to raise his voice for the people of Punjab in Parliament,” AAP tweeted on Monday along with a video of Singh filing his nomination.

Cricketer @harbhajan_singh files his nomination as AAP's Rajya Sabha MP from Punjab. After making India Proud as a bowling legend, Mr. Turbanator is now going to raise his voice for the people of Punjab in Parliament 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/nqPmfzw6f7 — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) March 21, 2022

On 10 March, Singh congratulated Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann after AAP’s landslide win. “Congratulations to @AamAadmiParty and My friend #BhagwantMann on Becoming our New Chief minister,” Singh had tweeted.

From Delhi MLA to youngest Rajya Sabha MP

Chadha is a Delhi MLA who was the co-in-charge of the AAP in Punjab, ahead of the crucial state election. He hails from the state and started work for the polls in December 2020.

Chadha was at the forefront of the campaign -- organisation building, publicity, outreach programmes, and orginising town halls, and jan sabhas. He played a role in candidate selection as well, which has worked in the party’s favour in the state.

A big Kejriwal loyalist, Chadha has been pitching AAP as the national party to watch out for. “I would again emphasise that the Aam Aadmi Party is the fastest growing political party in the history of independent India. We are a national party now. We are a national force to reckon with,” he told News18 in an interview after the Punjab win.

At 33, he is set to become the youngest Rajya Sabha MP ever. “I’ve come here to file nomination for Rajya Sabha. I want to thank Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann for nominating me at such a young age. I'll raise the issue of Punjab's people and protect their interests in the Parliament,” he told ANI.

AAP's Firebrand Spokesperson @raghav_chadha files his nomination as AAP's Rajya Sabha MP from Punjab 🔥 As the Punjab co-incharge, he has played an important role in AAP's landslide victory & is now set to raise people's voice in the Upper House as it's YOUNGEST Member! pic.twitter.com/UoNx0iqVaO — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) March 21, 2022

An IIT professor, a master strategist

Sandeep Pathak is an associate professor at IIT-Delhi and an AAP strategist. He is said to have played a crucial role in Delhi in 2020 and now in the party’s rise in Punjab.

Pathak reportedly worked behind the scenes for three years in the state and helped the organisation grow at the grassroots level. He made sure that AAP’s public welfare policies were spoken about in Punjab’s houses.

“Being a teacher at IIT Delhi, he also perfectly fits the profile that AAP has in the past been keen on promoting,” an AAP official told The Indian Express.

IIT Professor Sandeep Pathak files his nomination as AAP's Rajya Sabha MP from Punjab. He has been working in the background & has been instrumental in the party's victory in Delhi & Punjab. A truly Proud Moment for all AAP volunteers! 😇 pic.twitter.com/rNUO89vTIR — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) March 21, 2022

An educationist

Educationist Ashok Kumar Mittal is AAP’s other Rajya Sabha nominee from Punjab. The founder and chancellor of Lovely Professional University, he is also known for his social activism.

A textile businessman

There was much speculation around AAP’s fifth pick. It has been confirmed that Ludhiana-based textile businessman Sanjeev Arora is the party’s choice. “His voice as an MP will boost AAP's Pro-business Politics in the Parliament,” the party said.

Ludhiana based Industrialist Mr. Sanjeev Arora files his nomination as AAP's Rajya Sabha MP from Punjab. His voice as an MP will boost AAP's Pro-business Politics in the Parliament! 📈 pic.twitter.com/zijDsS9U6x — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) March 21, 2022

Five Rajya Sabha seats will be vacant on 9 April; the elections will be held on 31 March. After the upcoming polls, AAP’s strength in the Upper House will increase to eight. Earlier, the party had three seats.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.