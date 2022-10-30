New Delhi: Citing an RTI application, The BJP on Sunday alleged that Delhi government’s new liquor policy led to the loss of Rs 2,500 crore to the exchequer.

Taking to Twitter, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala said that under the new policy, Delhi government earned Rs 5,036 crore from 17 November 2021 to 31 August 22 ie. Rs 17.5 crore/day whereas the old excise policy earned Rs 768 crore in September 2022 ie. Rs 25.6 crore/day-loss of Rs 8 crore/day 1/n.

AAP Ka Paap RTI from Delhi Govt – New Sharab policy led to loss of Rs 2500cr atleast Under New Policy Delhi Govt earned ₹ 5036 Cr from 17th Nov 21 to 31st Aug 22 ie Rs 17.5 cr/day whereas Old Excise policy earned ₹ 768 cr in Sep 2022 ie Rs 25.6 Cr/day-loss of ₹8cr/day 1/n pic.twitter.com/fHJwYGLKyS — Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) October 30, 2022

The liquor scheme came under the scanner after Delhi LG VK Saxena recommended a CBI probe into the alleged irregularities in the implementation of Delhi’s Excise Policy 2021-22. He had also suspended 11 excise officials in the matter.

The CBI inquiry was recommended on the findings of the Delhi chief secretary’s report filed in July showing prima facie violations of the GNCTD Act 1991, Transaction of Business Rules (ToBR)-1993, Delhi Excise Act-2009, and Delhi Excise Rules-2010, officials said.

According to officials, the chief secretary’s report had shown prima facie violations, including “deliberate and gross procedural lapses”, to provide post-tender “undue benefits to liquor licensees” through the policy.

It is alleged that undue financial favours were extended to liquor licensees after the tenders were awarded, causing loss to the exchequer.

The excise department gave a waiver of Rs 144.36 crore to the licensees on the tendered licence fee citing COVID-19, sources had claimed.

They added that it also refunded the earnest money of Rs 30 crore to the lowest bidder for the licence of the airport zone when it failed to obtain a no-objection certificate (NOC) from airport authorities.

The policy implemented from 17 November, 2021 was scrapped by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal government in July this year following a CBI probe recommended by Delhi LG into its implementation.

The Enforcement Directorate had launched raids across the country as part of a money laundering investigation into alleged irregularities in the now scrapped Delhi Excise Policy.

The ED case of money laundering in the excise policy stems from a CBI FIR in which Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and some Delhi government bureaucrats have been named as accused.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.