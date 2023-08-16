AAP junks I.N.D.I.A alliance as Congress to go solo in Delhi

Barely a month and the Opposition alliance has started witnessing defiance and clash. The Arivnd Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Wednesday said it was a “waste of time” being part of the I.N.D.I.A alliance. This came close on heels of Congress announcement that it would go solo on all seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi in 2024 polls.

Reacting sharply on the Congress’ decision, AAP leader Dilip Pandey said, “Since Congress is not willing to make any alliance in Delhi for (2024 Lok Sabha) polls, I guess then there is no point in being part of that I.N.D.I.A alliance which is meant to save democracy and Constitution.”

"If Congress don't want to form an alliance in Delhi, then it makes no sense to go for I.N.D.I.A alliance, it is a waste of time. The party's top leadership will decide whether or not to attend the next meeting of INDIA alliance," AAP spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar.

Opposition's I.N.D.I.A bloc, consisting of 26 non-BJP parties, are slated to hold their third meeting in Mumbai on 25-26 August.

The Congress on Wednesday announced plans to contest all seven Lok Sabha seats in New Delhi in the 2024. The decision was during a 4-hour long meeting attended by top party leaders including Malliarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi.

“We have been asked to prepare for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. It has been decided that we will contest on all 7 seats. Seven months are left and all the party workers have been asked to prepare for all seven seats," said Congress leader Alka Lamba following a party meeting.

AAP's minister Saurabh Bhardwaj said, “...Our central leadership will decide on poll alliance...Our political affairs committee and INDIA parties will sit together and discuss this."

Reacting on the Congress' decision, AAP stressed the need for talks before a formal announcement on the matter.

Opposition parties have been working to work together and stitch an alliance ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha elections.