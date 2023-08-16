Congress will contest all 7 Delhi Lok Sabha seats in 2024 polls

Congress will contest on all seven seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, party leader Alka Lamba said on Wednesday. Her remarks came after three-hour long meeting attended by Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge.

“We have been asked to prepare for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. It has been decided that we will contest on all 7 seats,” Lamba said.

“Seven months are left and all the party workers have been asked to prepare for all seven seats,” she added.

As per reports, Congress will go solo and will not be forming alliance with any other party.

The meeting between the Congress leaders and its Delhi unit took place at party headquarters in the national capital which was chaired by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge.

During the meeting, which was also attended by Delhi unit chief Chaudhary Anil Kumar, incharge Deepak Babaria, Alka Lamba, Haroon Yusuf, Ajay Maken among others, Rahul Gandhi told the party leaders that in all the seven seats in last Lok Sabha elections, Congress came second.

Gandhi reportedly told party members that people have lot of expectation from the party.

As per reports, the Delhi unit of Congress has indicated the leadership not to forge an alliance with AAP in the Lok Sabha elections in the national capital.

Earlier in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), Kharge said: “In view of the Lok Sabha elections, a discussion was held with the leaders of Delhi Congress today. Re-energising of Delhi Congress is our priority, in which participation of all leaders and workers is necessary. We had made Delhi prosperous and happy, our struggle for the people of Delhi continues even further.”

Gandhi in a post on Facebook said, “In leadership of Khargeji a meeting of Delhi Congress leaders took place. To strengthen the voice of people and progress of Delhi, Congress is dedicated to take every step."

With inputs from agencies