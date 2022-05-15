AAP forms alliance with Kerala's Twenty20 party ahead of Thrikkakkara Assembly byelection
The Election Commission of India has scheduled the by-election for 31 May and votes will be counted on 3 June
Kochi, Kerala: Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party's National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday announced 'People's Welfare Alliance', which is an alliance of AAP with Kerala's Twenty20 party, ahead of Thrikkakkara Assembly byelection.
HISTORIC! ⚡
AAP forms "People's Welfare Alliance" with Kerala's Twenty20 Party!#KejriwalInKerala pic.twitter.com/LVUsX0L4Cp
— AAP (@AamAadmiParty) May 15, 2022
Kejriwal on Sunday highlighted the journey of the party over the years in various parts of the country. He addressed the gathering in the presence of Twenty20 Party head Sabu Jacob.
കേരളത്തിന് ഇതൊരു ചരിത്രദിനമാണ്.
പീപ്പിൾസ് വെൽഫയർ അലയൻസ് (People's Welfare Alliance) എന്ന പുത്തൻ രാഷ്ട്രീയ സഖ്യത്തിലൂടെ ആം ആദ്മി പാർട്ടിയും ട്വന്റി20 പാർട്ടിയും കേരളത്തിന്റെയും മലയാളികളുടെയും സമഗ്രക്ഷേമത്തിന് വേണ്ടി പ്രവർത്തിക്കും. pic.twitter.com/rP1IEr4W9q
— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) May 15, 2022
The Election Commission of India has scheduled the by-election to the Thrikkakara assembly constituency for 31 May. Votes will be counted on 3 June.
Addressing a public gathering of Twenty20 Party and AAP Kerala volunteers in Kochi today, the Delhi chief minister said, "Now, there will be four political alliances in Kerala--LDF, UDF, NDA and the name of our alliance will be People's Welfare Alliance."
"When I fasted for 15 days, doctors said I won't survive. But here I am. All because of God. Our newly formed party's candidates including homemakers, students, and mobile repairers, defeated the sitting Chief Minister of Punjab and Delhi. All because of God," the AAP national convenor said.
Kejriwal further mentioned that a poor labourer in Delhi gets over Rs 15,000 as minimum wage that is the highest in India. "On top of that, labourers get quality healthcare, education, transport for women, electricity, water, everything for free. This is possible because of the honest AAP government," he said.
Kejriwal earlier today visited India's first Food Security Mart, a revolutionary initiative by Twenty20 party led by Sabu Jacob in Kizhakkambalam, Kerala today.
He arrived at Cochin international airport near here on Saturday morning to loud cheers of his supporters. He is scheduled to address a public meeting organised by the apolitical outfit Twenty20 at the Kitex Garments Ground on Sunday.
This is the first visit of Kejriwal to Kerala after he won the Delhi Assembly elections for the second consecutive term in 2020.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga claims ‘nearly 50 policemen’ barged into his home to arrest him
Bagga announced that he would be staging a protest outside Arvind Kejriwal's residence at 3 pm today, where he, along with other BJP workers, will protest against the alleged atrocities of the AAP government
Mastermind behind Patiala clashes arrested; No one will be spared, says Arvind Kejriwal
A group calling itself 'Shiv Sena', had called an 'Anti-Khalistan March', and some Sikh groups clashed in front of a temple in Patiala, leaving several people injured
War of words breaks out between BJP, AAP in Gujarat
The development comes after AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal criticised Gujarat BJP chief C R Paatil for heading the party's state unit despite being a non-Gujarati, while the latter hit back, calling him a ‘threat to the country's security’