‘AAP failed start-up, couldn’t be an MSME, selling same product for 10 years with no proof of delivery’: Himanta

New Delhi: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said that Aam Aadmi Party is a failed political start-up as even after 10 years of existence they haven’t progressed into becoming an MSME.

Speaking at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, Sarma said, “AAP is a failed political start-up. Even after 10 years they haven’t progressed to become an MSME. Since 10 years they are trying to sell same product without any proof of delivery.”

AAP is a failed political start up. Even after 10 years they haven’t progressed to become an MSME. Since 10 years they are trying to sell same product without any proof of delivery: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma (File photo) pic.twitter.com/ELapZVmh3v — ANI (@ANI) November 13, 2022

To a question whether he admires the strategy of a ‘start-up’ like Aam Aadmi Party which captured two states in 10 years, he said that he appreciates after you become a Chief Minister of the national capital for 10 years but still being a ‘start-up’ and not moving to an MSME is a compliment in itself.

“How can AAP be a start-up,” he asked sarcastically.

Lashing out at the AAP, he said these people have not even gone beyond declaring free electricity.

“They are still pre-generous of the thought process which they have put 10 years back. In terms of doling out freebies, you can call them a start-up,” he said.

When asked don’t you think they have taken over the space of Congress in Gujarat, he said he was not bothered about that.

After winning elections in Punjab, AAP had announced that it will also fight the Assembly elections in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh.

While the elections in Himachal concluded yesterday (12 November), Gujarat will go to polls in two phases on 1 and 5 December. The results for both the states will be announced on 8 December.

With inputs from Agencies

