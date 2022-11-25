AAP demands L-G's resignation after Sisodia’s name doesn’t figure in CBI’s first chargesheet on Delhi Excise Policy scam

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday called for the resignation of Delhi L-G VK Saxena and dismissed the Delhi Excise Policy scam as “fallacious” after the Central Bureau of Investigation did not include the name of Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia in its initial chargesheet.

Blaming the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for cooking up a scam where there is none, Sisodia demanded the resignation of the L-G and said, “The BJP made up a story of a liquor scam and raided my residence. It is clear from the CBI chargesheet that I was fallaciously defamed. BJP made up a false report against the Delhi government with the help of the L-G and CS. Since the CBI has given a clean-chit to Manish Sisodia, the LG must resign.”

AAP convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal also reacted to the CBI chargesheet which named seven people but did not name Sisodia, calling the excise policy scam case “fake” and alleging that it was nothing but an attempt by the BJP to malign and implicate his deputy since the probe agency too had not found any evidence against Sisodia.

In a tweet in Hindi, Kejriwal said, “Manish’s name is not in the CBI chargesheet. The whole case is fake. Nothing was found in the raids. A total of 800 officers found nothing in the probe for four months. Manish offered hope of a good future to crores of poor children in the country through a revolution in education. I am sorry that a conspiracy was hatched to defame such a person by implicating him in a false case.”

CBI चार्जशीट में मनीष का नाम नहीं पूरा केस फ़र्ज़ी।रेड में कुछ नहीं मिला।800 अफ़सरों को 4 महीने जाँच में कुछ नहीं मिला मनीष ने शिक्षा क्रांति से देश के करोड़ों गरीब बच्चों को अच्छे भविष्य की उम्मीद दी।मुझे दुःख है ऐसे शख़्स को झूठे केस में फँसा बदनाम करने की साज़िश रची गयी — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) November 25, 2022

On Friday, the CBI filed its first chargesheet against seven suspects in the excise policy scam case. The seven people named in the chargesheet include two arrested businessmen, the head of a news channel, a Hyderabad-based liquor businessman, a Delhi-based liquor distributor and two officials of the excise department. The case pertaining to the liquor policy scam is still open and investigation to ascertain Sisodia’s role if any is still going on, according to probe agency officials.

The Delhi deputy chief minister, who was listed as “Accused No 1” in the CBI’s First Information Report (FIR) filed in August, has not been named in the chargesheet, he will be summoned again for questioning soon, the officials said.

The CBI is probing allegations of serious violations in the Aam Aadmi Party government’s new liquor policy for the national capital, which was withdrawn within six months. As part of the now revoked policy, liquor shop licenses were given to private players, allegedly known to AAP leaders. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) also filed a money-laundering case following the CBI investigation.

Sisodia, who oversaw the liquor policy, was raided by probe agencies in August and also questioned by the CBI. He has, till date, refuted all allegations of corruption or any illegal activity in working out the liquor policy.

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party has accused the BJP at the Centre of using Central probe agencies to target its leaders ahead of the Delhi civic polls and the upcoming Gujarat assembly election, claiming that the AAP had begun to pose an electoral threat to the BJP in the polls.

