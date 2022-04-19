8 Years of Modi govt: BJP panel presents party's report card as it gears up for Himachal, Gujarat polls

Major issues that are likely to be highlighted include abrogation of Section 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, Smart Cities and their development, and Namami Gange to clean rivers and employment generation, among others.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has formed a committee to present the report card on ‘Eight Years of Modi Government’. The Modi government completes eight years in office on 26 May.

Sources in the party said a team of senior leaders has been formed to strategise on how to effectively present the achievements and performance details through a massive media blitzkrieg. The team includes national general secretary Arun Singh, Union minister Anurag Thakur and joint general secretary organisation Shiv Prakash, among others.

Sources said the achievements and fulfilled promises are likely to be published in the form of a booklet which is expected to be circulated widely.

“While the opposition was criticising and lowering the morale of people during the pandemic, PM Modi became an example for the world on how to make sure that people survive and don’t die of hunger. From vaccination to ration, everything was taken care of. Look at the magnitude of it," said one of the senior leaders of the party.

The aim is to bring forth the public welfare measures and policies.

Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat polls

The BJP has begun strategising for election-bound states of Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat.

First in the series is the BJP’s Scheduled Caste Morcha meet in Shimla on April 20. At the morcha, the decision on responsibilities for poll-bound states of Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat will be taken.

“A list of booths, where there are more than 100 SC voters, has been prepared. Booth committees will be formed for such constituencies. It will be the responsibility of the SC Morcha to ensure that the BJP reaches out to them," said a senior party leader.

Sources stated that the other morchas will have national post-holders’ meet in the coming months.

The SC morcha will also decide on year-long programme to ensure the BJP’s schemes reach people. Sources said the responsibility for each post-holder in Himachal and Gujarat will be fixed.

