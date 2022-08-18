72% Bihar Cabinet ministers have declared criminal cases; RJD tops with 88% ministers with criminal charges
Association for Democratic Reforms report disclosed that 17 ministers or 53 per cent ministers in Bihar Cabinet have declared serious criminal cases against them
New Delhi: Out of the 33 ministers in the newly-formed Nitish Kumar government in Bihar, 23 or 72 per cent have declared criminal or grave criminal cases against them.
These are the results of an analysis by Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR). Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwai Yadav’s party tops the chart.
The report also disclosed that 17 ministers or 53 per cent ministers in Bihar Cabinet have declared serious criminal cases against them.
ADR has analysed the self-sworn affidavits of 32 out of 33 ministers including the chief minister from Bihar State Assembly 2020. Nominated minister Ashok Chaudhary of JD(U) is not required to submit his affidavit.
Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD): 88 per cent ministers in Bihar Cabinet have declared criminal and serious criminal charges against them.
As per the report, of the 17 RJD ministers, 11 have declared serious criminal charges, while four have criminal cases pending.
JD(U): 63.63 per cent ministers in Bihar Cabinet have declared criminal and serious criminal charges against them.
Out of 11 ministers from JD (U) 4 have declared criminal charges, while 3 have serious criminal charges.
Congress: 50 per cent of its ministers in Bihar Cabinet declared criminal and serious criminal charges against them.
Two ministers in Bihar Cabinet; one each in the category of criminal and serious criminal charges.
