2024 Lok Sabha election: BJP sets up four panels to clear path for bigger win

Ahead of the BJP’s national executive (NE) meeting in Hyderabad this week, the party is already gearing up for the Lok Sabha elections in 2024 and is set to review the four major tasks outlined for the polls at the convention.

‘Modi Ki Toli’ (Modi’s Team) to decide the campaign led by the Prime Minister, widespread messaging of the ‘Modi@20’ book, focus on the 70 Lok Sabha seats that the BJP has never won and a similar lens on nearly 76,000 election booths in the country where the party had performed poorly in the past — these are the four tasks that will be under the spotlight, News18 has learnt.

“The party is in full action mode and the direction towards 2024 will be clear at the national executive. We are confident that the country will again give a big mandate to the Narendra Modi government over the development plank and the various welfare schemes for the poor,” a senior BJP leader told News18.

Four panels have been set up for the tasks. The ‘Modi Ki Toli’ committee is headed by senior BJP leader Tarun Chugh, who is national general secretary. The ‘Modi@20’ committee is led by former Union minister Prakash Javadekar. The one on the 76,000-odd weak booths across the country is under the charge of Baijayant Jay Panda, national vice president. And the committee for 70 Lok Sabha seats that the BJP has never won is being headed by senior leader and union minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

The ‘Modi Ki Toli’ committee will oversee the programmes of the PM in all Lok Sabha constituencies and plan what the campaign in the run-up to the 2024 polls should be like. A leader said Modi is the biggest campaign draw of the BJP and his appeal remains huge among voters, which the party will capitalise on like in previous polls, along with other key team members. ‘Modi Ki Toli’ will take care of the detailed election tour and campaigns of the PM.

The ‘Modi@20’ committee has been mandated with the task to discuss the PM’s works and vision for the 20 years that he has headed Gujarat and the nation. This will be based on the recent ‘Modi@20- Dreams Meet Delivery’ book that was published with write-ups from senior BJP leaders like Amit Shah, senior bureaucrats like NSA Ajit Doval, and foreign minister S Jaishankar as well as a host of other prominent names from various fields.

“People need to know what PM Modi did and why. His vision and strong political will influences a generation," added a BJP leader. The committee will also organise discussions over the Modi model and take the “message to the ground level”, ensuring all libraries in states have a copy of the book.

With two years left for the general elections, the party is also minutely studying the 70 Lok Sabha seats it has never won. “This shows the party’s ambition to have an even bigger win than 2019 in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. Many of these seats are in southern and western India and a minute study of each will be done,” a BJP leader said. Trusting union minister Pradhan, who was election incharge of Uttar Pradesh this year, the party has given the responsibility of handling those challenging seats and delivering them in the 2024 polls.

While working on a strategy to strengthen the organisation at the grassroots level, the party has also identified 76,000 booths where it performed badly. Either the party has never won these booths or won them very narrowly. Panda has been tasked to tour these booths, take regular briefings, and ensure a better performance.

“This will further strengthen the party from ground level up,” a leader said.

Sources stated that apart from organisational decisions that are going to be taken in the national executive meeting, functioning of these committees will be a major part of the discussion.

