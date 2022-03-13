2022 Assembly elections: All-important CWC meet to discuss poll debacle underway in Delhi

The chorus for making Rahul Gandhi Congress president again grew louder on Sunday as several leaders and workers voiced support for him to take on the mantle of party chief

A meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) is underway to discuss the party's crushing defeat in Assembly elections in five states.

According to ANI, the meeting is being held at the party's 24, Akbar Road office in the National Capital.

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Digvijaya Singh, P Chidambaram, Harish Rawat, Anand Sharma, Jairam Ramesh and KC Venugopal are present in the meeting.

Among other top leaders present in the meet include Chhattishgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, Shaktisinh Gohil, Dinesh Gundu Rao, Rajiv Shukla, Ambika Soni, Mukul Wasnik and Pramod Tewari, ANI said in a report.

Rahul should be Congress chief: Ashok Gehlot

The chorus for making Rahul Gandhi Congress president again grew louder on Sunday as several leaders and workers voiced support for him to take on the mantle of party chief, news agency PTI said in a report.

Ahead of a crucial Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said no one was taking on Prime Minister Narendra Modi as Gandhi does and was fighting resolutely.

"The prime minister has to start his speech after targeting Rahul Gandhi, you can understand what this means," Gehlot said.

Gandhi family binds all sections of country: Cong youth wing chief

As per PTI, ahead of a crucial Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting, Youth Congress chief Srinivas B V on Sunday said the Gandhi family is the thread that binds together not only the Congress but all sections of the country and it is not dependent on any electoral victory or defeat.

Srinivas, who is a special invitee to the Congress’ highest decision-making body CWC, took to Twitter to express his backing for the Gandhi family ahead of the high-level party meeting, where a post-mortem of the party's recent electoral debacle in five states -- Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Goa and Punjab -- is expected.

As per ANI, ahead of the meeting, the dissident group within the party, G23, had suggested Mukul Wasnik for the post of president of the party, which was not accepted, sources said.

Sources said, "G23, which consists of Anand Sharma, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Kapil Sibal, had suggested Mukul Wasnik's name for the post of president of the party. But it was not accepted."

The source, who is a part of G23, also said that the new party president should lead the party in the manner as was done by Sonia Gandhi in early 2000, ANI said in a report

"Though Sonia Gandhi is the (interim) president, it is virtually (being) run by KC Venugopal, Ajay Maken and Randeep Surjewala. There is no accountability fixed on them. Rahul Gandhi is not the president. But he operates from behind the scene and takes decisions. He does not communicate openly. We are party's well-wishers and not enemies," added the source.

With inputs from agencies

