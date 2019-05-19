2019 Lok Sabha Election Exit Poll winners and losers: Comeback with majority projected for BJP-led NDA; pollsters predict UPA loss again

As the seventh and final phase of the Lok Sabha elections concluded on Sunday, exit polls projected a clear majority for the NDA government.

The BJP and allies hold 341 seats in the Lok Sabha since they emerged victorious in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. However, as per most exit polls, the Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA government is set to make a comeback with a lesser margin compared to the previous election.

NDA UPA Others Times Now-VMR 306 132 104 News18-IPSOS 336 82 124 India Today-Axis 339-365 77-108 79-111 C-Voter 287 128 127 Jan Ki Baat 305 124 113 ABP AC-Nielsen 267 127 148 News Nation 282-290 118-126 130-138 Poll of Polls 295 127 120 Today's Chanakya 350 95 97 Neta-NewsX 242 165 135 India TV-CNX 300 120 122

According to NDTV Poll of Polls, NDA is expected to win in 292 of 543 seats, while congress and its allies will bag 127 seats.

Times Now-VMR, News18-IPSOS, India Today-Axis and Jan Ki Baat, BJP-led NDA may see a better victory than the previous polls, with predictions stating that the front will win over 300 seats. However, ABP-AC Nielsen states that BJP-led NDA may not near the majority mark, winning only 267 seats. C-Voter and NewsNation have predicted a similar scenario for the ruling government.

Among the states where the BJP-led front is expected to win with high margins is Rajasthan. According to News18-IPSOS, BJP is likely to win 22-23 seats in the state. The same survey also finds that the saffron party will get 54 of 80 seats in Uttar Pradesh. In Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, however, the UPA may find some support.

The exit polls do not hold promise for Congress and other Opposition parties, with News18-IPSOS and India Today-Axis predicting as less as 80 seats for the UPA front.

The Lok Sabha polls were held over seven phases – on 11, 18, 23 and 29 April and 6, 12 and 19 May. The counting of votes will be conducted on 23 May.

In a build-up to the 2019 general elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress chief Rahul Gandhi have traded various allegations. Modi centered his poll pitch around the nationalism debate and the impact of the schemes launched by the NDA government led by him and the BJP. Rahul, on the other hand, has attacked Modi on the jobs and economy crisis, and corruption, among other issues.

Various other Opposition alliances were formed, including the SP-BSP-RLD gathbandhan in Uttar Pradesh, to dismantle the NDA government at the centre.

Over 8,000 candidates were in the fray for the 542 Lok Sabha seats across the country in the Lok Sabha elections.

