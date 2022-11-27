FIFA World Cup: Argentina back to winning ways, France beat Denmark; Lewandowski scores his first WC goal
Day 7 of the FIFA World Cup witnessed Argentina defeating Mexico, France entering the Round of 16, and Poland's Lewandowski scoring his first-ever World Cup goal.
Argentina’s Lionel Messi, right, celebrates after scoring his side’s opening goal during the World Cup group C match between Argentina and Mexico. AP
Argentina’s Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring the first goal during the World Cup group C match between Argentina and Mexico. AP
Lionel Messi scored Argentina’s opener in the 64th minute. AP
France’s Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring his side’s opening goal against Denmark during a World Cup group D soccer match at the Stadium 974 in Doha, Qatar, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
France striker Mbappe scored a brace against Denmark to help his side win the game 2-1 and enter the last 16 stage. Image: Equipe de France/Twitter
Robert Lewandowski celebrates after scoring his first-ever FIFA World Cup goal during the Group C clash between Poland and Saudi Arabia. AP
Australia players celebrate after securing 1-0 victory against Tunisia at the FIFA World Cup group D match at the Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah, Qatar, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)