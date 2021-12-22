Spend a photogenic Christmas under Virginia's holiday lights displays
Read on to discover some of Virginia’s picture-perfect places for holiday lights and festivities.
1/8
Holiday lights at the Virginia Beach
2/8
The illuminate light show at Doswell
3/8
Garden Fest of Lights at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden in Richmond
4/8
Celebration in lights
5/8
Winter walk of lights
6/8
The Winter Wander at Boar’s Head Resort - Charlottesville
7/8
Busch Gardens Christmas Town
8/8
Winterfest at Kings Dominion, Doswell Photos: Virginia Tourism