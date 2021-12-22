Photos

Spend a photogenic Christmas under Virginia's holiday lights displays

Read on to discover some of Virginia’s picture-perfect places for holiday lights and festivities.

FP Staff December 22, 2021 06:18:53 IST
Holiday lights at the Virginia Beach
The illuminate light show at Doswell
Garden Fest of Lights at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden in Richmond
Celebration in lights
Winter walk of lights
The Winter Wander at Boar’s Head Resort - Charlottesville
Busch Gardens Christmas Town
Winterfest at Kings Dominion, Doswell Photos: Virginia Tourism
Winterfest at Kings Dominion, Doswell Photos: Virginia Tourism