Laal Singh Chaddha team visits the National War Memorial in Delhi
Aamir Khan, Mona Singh, Naga Chaitanya Akkineni and director Advait Chandan of Laal Singh Chaddha pay homage to India's martyrs at the National War Memorial in New Delhi.
Aamir Khan's highly anticipated release 'Laal Singh Chaddha' is releasing on the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan.
The Laal Singh Chaddha team holds Indian Army with honour and high regards.
Mona Singh's late father Jasbir Singh was a retired colonel in the Indian Army.
