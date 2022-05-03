In Pics: Demark PM greets Modi with 'special gesture', gives tour of her house in Copenhagen
On the second-leg of his three-nation tour to Europe, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday arrived at Copenhagen
1/17
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at Copenhagen, capital of Denmark on the second leg of his visit to three European nations on Tuesday. Twitter/@narendramodi
2/17
As a special gesture, Danish PM Mette Frederiksen received Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the airport. Twitter/@narendramodi
3/17
PM Modi being received by Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Denmark Mette Frederiksen, at Copenhagen Airport. Twitter/@narendramodi
4/17
Prime Minister Narendra Modi being welcomed upon his arrival in Copenhagen. ANI
5/17
Performers at Copenhagen greets PM Modi at the Airport. ANI
6/17
PM Modi was welcomed by Frederiksen upon his arrival at Marienborg, the official residence of the Prime Minister of Denmark, for talks. Twitter/@narendramodi
7/17
PM Modi and Danish PM Frederiksen hold conversation at the latter's residence in Copenhagen. Twitter/@narendramodi
8/17
PM Modi and Danish PM Frederiksen hold conversation at the latter's residence in Copenhagen. Twitter/@narendramodi
9/17
PM Modi and Danish PM Frederiksen hold conversation at the latter's residence in Copenhagen. Twitter/@narendramodi
10/17
PM Modi and Danish PM Frederiksen hold conversation at the latter's residence in Copenhagen. Twitter/@narendramodi
11/17
PM Modi holds talks with Danish PM Mette Frederiksen - Twitter/@MEAIndia
12/17
PM Frederiksen showed the painting PM Modi gifted her during her last India visit. It is a Pattachitra painting from Odisha. ANI
13/17
Pattachitra style of painting is one of the oldest and most popular art forms of Odisha. It is the state's traditional art form. ANI
14/17
PM Modi, Danish PM hold delegation level talk. Twitter/@MEAIndia
15/17
PM Frederiksen and I discussed how we can make this partnership even more effective. Twitter/@narendramodi
16/17
PM Modi and PM Frederiksen participate in India-Denmark Business Forum with top business leaders from both the countries. Twitter/@MEAIndia
17/17
PM Modi and PM Frederiksen participate in India-Denmark Business Forum with top business leaders from both the countries. Twitter/@MEAIndia