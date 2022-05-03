Photos

In Pics: Demark PM greets Modi with 'special gesture', gives tour of her house in Copenhagen

On the second-leg of his three-nation tour to Europe, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday arrived at Copenhagen

FP Staff May 03, 2022 20:01:12 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at Copenhagen, capital of Denmark on the second leg of his visit to three European nations on Tuesday. Twitter/@narendramodi
1/17
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at Copenhagen, capital of Denmark on the second leg of his visit to three European nations on Tuesday. Twitter/@narendramodi
As a special gesture, Danish PM Mette Frederiksen received Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the airport. Twitter/@narendramodi
2/17
As a special gesture, Danish PM Mette Frederiksen received Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the airport. Twitter/@narendramodi
PM Modi being received by Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Denmark Mette Frederiksen, at Copenhagen Airport. Twitter/@narendramodi
3/17
PM Modi being received by Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Denmark Mette Frederiksen, at Copenhagen Airport. Twitter/@narendramodi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi being welcomed upon his arrival in Copenhagen. ANI
4/17
Prime Minister Narendra Modi being welcomed upon his arrival in Copenhagen. ANI
Performers at Copenhagen greets PM Modi at the Airport. ANI
5/17
Performers at Copenhagen greets PM Modi at the Airport. ANI
PM Modi was welcomed by Frederiksen upon his arrival at Marienborg, the official residence of the Prime Minister of Denmark, for talks. Twitter/@narendramodi
6/17
PM Modi was welcomed by Frederiksen upon his arrival at Marienborg, the official residence of the Prime Minister of Denmark, for talks. Twitter/@narendramodi
PM Modi and Danish PM Frederiksen hold conversation at the latter's residence in Copenhagen. Twitter/@narendramodi
7/17
PM Modi and Danish PM Frederiksen hold conversation at the latter's residence in Copenhagen. Twitter/@narendramodi
PM Modi and Danish PM Frederiksen hold conversation at the latter's residence in Copenhagen. Twitter/@narendramodi
8/17
PM Modi and Danish PM Frederiksen hold conversation at the latter's residence in Copenhagen. Twitter/@narendramodi
PM Modi and Danish PM Frederiksen hold conversation at the latter's residence in Copenhagen. Twitter/@narendramodi
9/17
PM Modi and Danish PM Frederiksen hold conversation at the latter's residence in Copenhagen. Twitter/@narendramodi
PM Modi and Danish PM Frederiksen hold conversation at the latter's residence in Copenhagen. Twitter/@narendramodi
10/17
PM Modi and Danish PM Frederiksen hold conversation at the latter's residence in Copenhagen. Twitter/@narendramodi
PM Modi holds talks with Danish PM Mette Frederiksen - Twitter/@MEAIndia
11/17
PM Modi holds talks with Danish PM Mette Frederiksen - Twitter/@MEAIndia
PM Frederiksen showed the painting PM Modi gifted her during her last India visit. It is a Pattachitra painting from Odisha. ANI
12/17
PM Frederiksen showed the painting PM Modi gifted her during her last India visit. It is a Pattachitra painting from Odisha. ANI
Pattachitra style of painting is one of the oldest and most popular art forms of Odisha. It is the state's traditional art form. ANI
13/17
Pattachitra style of painting is one of the oldest and most popular art forms of Odisha. It is the state's traditional art form. ANI
PM Modi, Danish PM hold delegation level talk. Twitter/@MEAIndia
14/17
PM Modi, Danish PM hold delegation level talk. Twitter/@MEAIndia
PM Frederiksen and I discussed how we can make this partnership even more effective. Twitter/@narendramodi
15/17
PM Frederiksen and I discussed how we can make this partnership even more effective. Twitter/@narendramodi
PM Modi and PM Frederiksen participate in India-Denmark Business Forum with top business leaders from both the countries. Twitter/@MEAIndia
16/17
PM Modi and PM Frederiksen participate in India-Denmark Business Forum with top business leaders from both the countries. Twitter/@MEAIndia
PM Modi and PM Frederiksen participate in India-Denmark Business Forum with top business leaders from both the countries. Twitter/@MEAIndia
17/17
PM Modi and PM Frederiksen participate in India-Denmark Business Forum with top business leaders from both the countries. Twitter/@MEAIndia