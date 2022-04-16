Champions League: Atletico Madrid, Manchester City players scuffle in photos
Atletico Madrid and Manchester City players got into a fight during the closing stages of their quarter-final's second leg match after a tackle by Atletico's Felipe on City's Phil Foden.
Foden exaggerated the fall by rolling on the ground thrice which resulted in Felipe's fellow centre back Stefan Savic trying to pull Foden back in his feet, albeit quiet aggressively. AFP
City defender Oleksandr Zinchenko, who was warming up nearby, came in between the two players. Twitter/Screengrab
Soon more Atletico Madrid players came to the scene with referee looked in command of the situation but things were just starting off. Twitter/Screengrab
Things escalated as City players Ilkay Gundogan, Raheem Sterling and Bernardo Silva arrived. Gundogan pushed Savic from behind to start the melee. Twitter/Screengrab
Savic was pushed toward the corner flag by the aggressive City players. Atletico goalkeeper Jan Oblak tried to play the peacemaker but couldn't stop Savic from headbutting Sterling, leading to further confusion as staff from both sides joined in the argument. Twitter/Screengrab
City defender Nathan Ake, along with Aymeric Laporte, then came rushing in to confront Savic over his aggressive antics and the Chelsea player was soon booked by referee for it. Twitter/Screengrab
The pushing and shoving soon died down as John Stones managed to calm down the situation. However, City's Jack Grealish (far left) has something offensive to say to Savic, which led to the Balkan momentarily grabbing Grealish by his hair. Grealish, however, didn't retaliate, to his action as the match went into the stoppage time with no goal from Atletico. A further argument did take place between the players of both sides after the final whistle as they walked into the tunnel. Twitter/Screengrab