Yogi Adityanath consolidates UP model in first 100 days of his 2.0 government

Yogi Adityanath’s 2022 victory was a vindication of a Sanatani saint’s selfless hard and smart work to serve the people of Uttar Pradesh

In March 2022, Yogi Adityanath stormed into the Chief Minister’s Office and claimed his much-deserved second term after an emphatic win in the Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh. Yogi’s victory disheartened many in the Lutyens' lobby, who left no opportunity to amplify Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav’s noisy election campaign.

Yogi’s 2022 victory was a vindication of a Sanatani saint’s selfless hard and smart work to serve the people of Uttar Pradesh. Today he has completed 100 days in office in his second term as the chief minister of the most populous state of India. While the national discourse for the last many weeks is dominated by civilizational debates, the Yogi government worked tirelessly in the last 100 days to further create essential building blocks for taking Uttar Pradesh to a new orbit of economic and social growth. Yogi's government has set measurable goals for the first 100 days, for every six months and for the whole five-year term for every department in Uttar Pradesh and his office tracks it through multiple dashboards meticulously.

The Yogi government remained steady on its strong law and order legacy throughout the first term. In the first 100 days of the second term of the incumbent chief minister, the Uttar Pradesh Police has punished 431 criminals under POCSO and 744 in serious crimes against women. A total of 1,175 accused were punished, which was more than 100 per cent of the target.

The Uttar Pradesh government’s drive to seize illegal properties continued. Property worth Rs 844 crore was seized in the first 100 days. Almost 68,784 illegal properties were seized and around 79,196 illegal parking places were freed. Building on further strengthening the police force, 10,000 more police personnel are recruited in the first 100 days. When the country was still debating the loudspeaker issue, the Yogi government removed over 74,700 loudspeakers and lowered sound level for 60,000 with consensus.

After the issue of disrespecting Gyanwapi Shivling and Prophet Mohammed erupted, the Uttar Pradesh Police controlled the massive Kanpur violence attempt within a day and sent a stern message to the rioters by strong legal action. Yogi government has given careful instruction to every district police chief to use technology and increased manpower to reduce the response time to reach the people in need. Now there is positive competition between districts to reduce the response time and Noida topped the list this month with an average response time of 5.29 minutes.

Confidence created by Yogi’s police on the streets reflected directly in business and investment coming to the state. Yogi’s office followed up each and every investment promise individually made in 2018’s grand investment summit through Ground Breaking Ceremonies, popularly known as GBCs inside Yogi’s core team.

In June 2022, the Yogi government did its third Ground Breaking Ceremony in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and eminent entrepreneurs of India, with 1,406 projects worth Rs 80,224 crore getting realized on the ground in Uttar Pradesh. These projects are not concentrated in only the NCR region but spread in multiple districts of Uttar Pradesh and range from data centre projects to MSME projects to agro to pharma projects.

Under Yogi, Uttar Pradesh is set to become a major defence corridor for the country. IIT Kanpur Research and Technology Park has signed an MoU with the UP Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) to accelerate R&D activities under the UP Defence Industrial Corridor (UPDIC) and to attract defence companies to Uttar Pradesh.

The Yogi government is handholding the companies to raise money to invest. UPEIDA has signed an MOU with three leading nationalised banks and Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) for providing financial assistance to investors willing to set up units in the Defence Industrial Corridor. As a result, Adani Defence and Aerospace is all set to establish South Asia’s largest integrated ammunition manufacturing Complex in Kanpur.

The Yogi government has taken the air and road connectivity of Uttar Pradesh to a new level in the last five years. In the last 100 days, the Yogi government added more to it. The Yogi government on Friday signed an MoU with the Airports Authorities of India (AAI) for operations and maintenance of five airports at Azamgarh, Aligarh, Chitrakoot, Sonebhadra and Shravasti. The 296 kilometres of Bundelkhand Expressway is almost completed and Prime Minister Modi and Chief Minister Yogi will dedicate it to the nation soon. It will connect the districts of Bundelkhand to the Agra-Lucknow expressway, making it super easy for the people of that part of the state to access the national capital and the state capital.

While doing the meticulous administration in the first 100 days of his second term, Yogi has also won Samajwadi Party’s strongholds Rampur and Azamgarh, in close coordination with BJP’s organizational team. It has sent a strong signal in the opposition camp that in Modi’s BJP and Yogi’s Uttar Pradesh no leader can take the risk of being complacent about having their traditionally nurtured vote banks in their pockets. The goodwill of Modi’s schemes, well implemented in the state by Yogi government has created a strong beneficiary cadre, which is ready to take mettle with any traditional vote banks.

Clearly in the first 100 days of the second term, Yogi consolidates on the UP Model of governance and his own brand of politics.

The author is a biographer of Yogi Adityanath with his book titled The Monk Who Became Chief Minister. Views are personal.

