World No-Tobacco Day 2022: Smoking is neither stress reliever nor substitute for hobby

World No-Tobacco Day 2022: Indians specifically need to be especially wary of smoking in any form including smoking, tobacco chewing or using e-cigarettes, given their genetic predisposition towards increased risk of heart disease

I remember asking a patient with a chronic smoking problem, why he smoked so much! He said, “it is a great stress reliever for me.”

Here was a perfectly educated man, who just could not see how much he was harming himself. The association between smoking as an activity that can help you cope with your day to day stress is part of a largely unacknowledged problem. What is even more alarming is that the statistics are well known. A person's chance of heart disease increases with the number of cigarettes they smoke and the number of years they have smoked and increases the chances of angina, a heart attack or a stroke.

One-fifth of all deaths from heart disease are attributable to tobacco use. Smokers are also more likely to experience an acute cardiovascular event at a younger age than non-smokers. Consumption of a few cigarettes a day, occasional smoking or even exposure to second-hand smoke increases the risk of heart disease.

The underlying science behind smoking and its connection to heart disease can be elaborated as follows-

The harmful chemicals in cigarette smoke can damage the inner lining of the blood vessels of the heart and other parts of the body. This leads to inflammation and narrowing of these vessels which in turn leads to heart and other diseases.

It is known to cause an instant and long-term rise in blood pressure. It is known to cause an instant and long-term increase in heart rate. Along with high cholesterol, high blood pressure, physical inactivity, obesity, and diabetes, smoking tops the list as a primary risk factor for heart disease. It reduces the amount of oxygen that reaches the body's tissues. Smoking increases risk for blood clots. It doubles the risk of stroke (reduced blood flow to the brain).

Further, Indians specifically need to be especially wary of smoking in any form including smoking, tobacco chewing or using e-cigarettes, given their genetic predisposition towards increased risk of heart disease and having smaller arteries in view of smaller physical build.

The good news is that if tobacco users take immediate action and quit, then their risk of heart disease will decrease by 50 per cent after one year of not smoking. The difficulty to quit — more often than not — has something to do with our mistaken understanding of the role of smoking in our life. Just as the anecdote I shared earlier, smoking is treated as a ‘legitimate break; these are times when-

You want to think things over by taking a break. You want to separate from a large group into a smaller group to discuss something. You justify having a smoke along with your evening tea. You're under tremendous stress and you combine smoking with alcohol consumption. You've built a social connection with a few peers over the smoking habit.

The problem is that all of the above are socially accepted.

And herein lies the problem. Because human beings are always going to crave moments of fulfilment away from their work that offers social acceptance. And smoking is one of the ways to get there.

Therefore, it is imperative that youngsters cultivate hobbies that energise them. They are a great way to meet people who enjoy doing the same things as you and there's nothing more rewarding than finding a person with the same interests. It is one of the best ways to maintain good mental health as it helps reduce stress by keeping you engaged in something you enjoy. Hobbies help you become more patient and have a positive outlook toward the future. They give you the opportunity to enhance your life with a meaningful pursuit aside from your work, help you build social connections and also fill your empty hours meaningfully.

A great hobby could well be a starting point to a smoke-free life and excellent heart health.

The author is the world’s leading cardiac surgeon and head of the Asian Heart Institute, Mumbai. Views are personal.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.