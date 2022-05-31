World No-Tobacco Day 2022: 5 reasons why experts suggest quitting smoking

World No-Tobacco Day 2022: Smoking causes a range of diseases, including cancer, heart disease, stroke, lung disease, diabetes, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease

Smoking is harmful to our health as well as to those who are exposed to it. The use of tobacco gives rise to harmful health implications and disabilities, affecting our body organs. According to the World Health Organisation report published in 2022, nearly 7 million individuals suffer globally from smoking, while another 1.2 million suffer from second-hand smoking.

Smoking causes a range of diseases, including cancer, heart disease, stroke, lung disease, diabetes, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), which includes emphysema and chronic bronchitis. It also raises the chance of tuberculosis, and eye diseases.

Each year, World No Tobacco Day is observed to raise awareness about the harmful health impacts of smoking and motivate people to quit smoking and usage of tobacco for a healthier self and a safer community.

Here are five reasons why experts suggest people to quit smoking:

Protects your lungs: Smoking directly affects our lungs. It has the potential to harm our airways and small air sacs (alveoli) in the lungs. Various lung disorders, such as COPD, which encompasses emphysema and chronic bronchitis, are accelerated by smoking. For those with Asthma, smoking is harmful as it can trigger an attack. By quitting smoking one can have healthier lungs with a better capacity to breathe.

Beneficial to reproductive health: Tobacco consumption can raise problems during pregnancy and while conceiving a child. The use of tobacco during pregnancy can harm the baby in the womb, especially their lungs and brain leading to sudden miscarriages. Quitting smoking lowers the chance of preterm delivery, and eliminates the negative effects of smoking on fetal growth, and the risk of a low-birth-weight baby.

Improves our taste and smell sense: Smoking causes inflammation in the body resulting in the swelling of taste and smell receptors. Both active and passive smoking affects the sensory organs of our body causing a disruption in smell perception. But this change in sensation is temporary, it comes back to normal after quitting smoking.

Increase in physical activity: Smoking has long-term consequences on physical activities. When one smokes, our heart, lungs, and muscles receive less oxygen. As a result, physical fitness decreases. Smoking also causes inflammation in the bones and joints, which can lead to various health problems such as osteoporosis. Quitting smoking can benefit one in regaining physical fitness.

Saves our near and dear ones: Smoking has an impact on not just smokers, but also on passive smokers. Adults who are exposed to secondhand smoke are at equal risk of health problems. Sudden infant death syndrome, acute respiratory infections, middle ear disorders, severe asthma, respiratory problems, and slower lung growth are a few associated risks for children who are exposed to second-hand smoking. Quitting smoking can prevent the adverse effects of passive smoking on others.

Quitting smoking is the first step toward a healthy and active lifestyle. It can reduce the risk of various diseases in the smoker and in others who are exposed to it. Individuals can seek expert advice on tips to quit smoking or reduce the usage of tobacco in various tobacco counselling clinics that are approved by health authorities.

The author is Clinical Director, Department of Oncology, Peerless Hospital and BK Roy Research Centre Ltd., Kolkata. Views are personal.

