Why women should be role models in content for kids

From the beginning, male characters have dominated the fictional world of superheroes, cartoons, comics, anime, and more, leaving young girls’ generation after generation without many role models to look up to. Many of the male fictional superheroes became part of the vernacular lexicon such Hulk or Superman. The ‘lone ranger’ is Wonder Woman. However, this trend is slowly changing with the rise of female-led superhero movies and TV shows. For instance, movies like Black Widow, Captain Marvel, Birds of Prey, Wonder Woman and TV shows like Jessica Jones, WandaVision, and Supergirl portray women as powerful, independent superheroes, breaking down the stereotype. Across the globe, Barbie movies not only celebrate the beauty of femininity but also encourage young girls to be themselves and embrace adventure while openly promoting inclusivity and body positivity. Other genres are also embracing female representation in leading roles in different parts of the world.

In the post-pandemic world, where media consumption is at an all-time high, it’s vital to recognize the influence it has on our children’s perceptions and values. With the rise of OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Disney+, there’s an increased opportunity for diverse representation in media. For example, the Netflix series Never Have I Ever features a South Asian teenage girl as the main character, while the movie A Wrinkle in Time portrays a young girl as the hero of the story. This can create a more inclusive and equitable society, where young girls can see themselves reflected in the media they consume and aspire to careers that were once dominated by men. Showcasing women as role models in content for kids has a positive and normative impact on children’s aspirations, perceptions, and attitudes towards women.

After the horrifying Delhi gang rape in 2012, Documentary filmmaker and founder of US-based media house Rattapallax, Ram Devineni set new benchmark for women empowerment by creating Priya Shakti, India’s first female superhero. From Razia Sultan to Rani Lakshmibai, Maharani Durgavati to Savitribai Phule, Kalpana Chawla, and a plethora of iconic and brave women, Indian history has no dearth of powerful and influential female characters. The need of the hour is to create more and more women superheroes and role models to inspire the future generations. And this change has to happen at a very early stage. India’s young and bright animators have a huge responsibility on their shoulders. By showcasing women as role models in content for kids they can help India in shaping future perceptions and strengthening gender parity. Here are a few of the reasons to strongly position women as role models in content for kids.

Representation: When children see women represented as strong, capable, and accomplished individuals, it can help break down gender stereotypes and show them that anything is possible, regardless of gender.

Empowerment: By highlighting the achievements of women in various fields, kids can be inspired to pursue their own passions and dreams, knowing that they too can achieve great things and on their own terms. When children see women who have overcome obstacles and achieved success, it can encourage them to persevere through challenges and work towards their own goals.

Diversity: Women come from all walks of life, and showcasing women as role models can help children see the diversity within their own communities and the wider world. By featuring women from diverse backgrounds and fields, we can help promote greater diversity and representation in all areas of society as well.

Building empathy : Representing women in diverse roles can also help boys develop empathy towards girls and women. When young boys see women as strong, capable leaders, they can develop a more positive attitude towards women and view them as equals.

Positive self-image: By showing girls and young women in positive roles, they can develop a positive self-image and sense of self-worth, which can help combat negative messages and stereotypes they may encounter in other areas of their lives. It can also encourage girls to embrace their cultural heritage and be proud of their identity.

Historical awareness: Highlighting the contributions of women throughout history can help children develop a more complete understanding of the world and the role that women have played in shaping it.

Promote gender equality: By portraying women as leaders and problem solvers, we can help break down the barriers that prevent girls and women from pursuing their dreams and achieving their full potential.

Breaking stereotypes : Showing women in diverse roles can break gender stereotypes that limit children’s aspirations and perceptions of what is possible. When girls see women in leadership positions, in STEM fields, in sports, or in other traditionally male-dominated roles, it can broaden their aspirations and challenge stereotypes about what women can do.

In addition, the industry itself benefits overall. With more female representation in storytelling, there will be more conversations and critical examinations of the content being made. It will lead to nuanced understanding of complex issues and lead to better viewer discretion. Furthermore, this leads to enhanced creativity with new narratives and storytelling methods emerging. It will lead to an expansion of the industry with a wider audience reach.

In conclusion, increasing the representation of women in TV and OTT content is crucial for promoting female empowerment and fostering positive change in the media landscape. By breaking stereotypes, providing role models, enhancing media literacy, and stimulating industry growth, greater female representation benefits viewers, content creators, and society as a whole. It is therefore essential for the entertainment industry to prioritise the inclusion of diverse and complex female characters in their content, ensuring that the voices and experiences of women are accurately and fairly represented.

The author is the founder of Charuvi Design Labs. Views are personal.

