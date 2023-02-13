Why we need to address biodiversity loss for a sustainable and ecologically-balanced planet

The Centre for Science and Environments (CSE), in its latest report titled, State of India’s Environment in Figures 2021 has stated that India has lost over 90 per cent area of its biodiversity hotspots including in the Himalayas, Western Ghats, regions around

the Brahmaputra river that falls in the Indo-Burma region and Nicobar Islands that fall in the Sundaland region.

This report should concern all Indians. According to IUCN (The International Union for Conservation of Nature), India has approximately 45,000 plant species and 91,000 animal species. This accounts for 7-8 % of all documented species in the world.

However, we do not seem to value our environmental capital on which we depend for our subsistence and existence. Precipitating biodiversity loss are also factors like climate change, increase in population, unsustainable development, disruptive activities in eco-sensitive regions, massive deforestation and destruction of habitats.

It is crucial that we acknowledge the interdependence of plants, animals and humans because without the wide range of plants, animals, and microorganisms, we will not have the healthy ecosystems we rely on for our necessities.

Protecting biodiversity is also akin to protecting humankind and though biodiversity loss must be addressed in a systematic, strategic and intentional manner at the institutional level, it should also concern every individual. All over the world, citizen-led movements are not only amplifying the urgency of climate change but also campaigning for greener policies. The Minimalism movement is arguing for less consumption, reduced waste generation and communities are slowly understanding the value of a circular economy, green lung spaces in concrete jungles and the connection between ecological balance and sustainable socio-economic growth.

This is why our plantation projects in coastal ecosystems, Himalayan belts and in tiger, elephant and hangul habitats, always involve local communities and also individuals and corporations.

These projects were also instrumental in reintroducing many local plants and medicinal plants and helped improve the soil and water quality in the targeted regions.

As a developing nation, we need global support to battle the aftereffects of climate change, she says and was happy to note that last December, at the UN Biodiversity Conference (COP15), in Canada, India demanded more funds and technology transfer to reverse biodiversity loss. Key environmental concerns are also being raised during India’s ongoing G20 presidency.

Biodiversity is the foundation of a healthy ecosystem and when species disappear, forests grow sparse and wildlife habitats get fragmented, it is then the livelihoods are threatened , the frequency of natural disasters increases and economic and environmental stability is endangered. What is happening in Joshimath and surrounding areas is a case in point. If we want to grow resilient as a nation in the face of extreme weather events triggered by climate change, we must address biodiversity loss before it destabilizes entire ecosystems.

The author is an environmentalist who works with the social organisation Grow-Trees.com. Views expressed are personal.

