Why we failed to notice the women supporting male celebs when RRR bagged a Golden Globe

I happened to watch the Golden Globes with my father last week. A proud Andharite, who has lived away from his hometown for the past five and a half decades; a domicile of Bengaluru and then New Delhi, and now, in his partner’s hometown of Kolkata. My father hardly gets to converse in his mother tongue, more than making up for it with his weekend fill of cinema from his home state. I confess, I have heard better songs in his language, than Nathu Nathu and I am no music commentator. But, what truly filled my heart with a rare joy was the way the women accompanying the cast of RRR were attired. In beautiful, traditionally resplendent silks – the Kanjeevaram weaves from their home state. No pretence or pressure of wearing outlandish gowns or sporting the (yawn!) Sabyasachi saris as emblematic of an Indian signature, with just one partner, accompanying NT Rama Rao Jr, in an elegant, black gown.

But, just the sight of these ladies, not petite, nor perfect. Neither of them competing to be on the cover of any fashion glossy or make it to a coveted Best Dressed or Who Wore What on the red carpet list or trend on Insta Reels, but, quietly and charismatically just being themselves while donning our national costume, with nothing except, confidence and character. Sporting diamond nose pins, a trademark down South, I loved how the captain of the ship, one of the country’s most successful directors and highest box-office win orchestrators, SS Rajamouli donned a dhoti. And MM Keeravani, the veteran music director who has made an entire nation proud also sporting a sherwani-styled jacket.

Most award shows unfortunately have catapulted catastrophically into a fashion circus by women’s fashion and film magazines with the primary focus perennially on clothes – makeup – hair and banal designer fare. I particularly hate Cannes, for this exact same reason. The spotlight is hardly on films. Even occasionally well-made and hard-earned films from India participate in the competing sections. Maybe not winning. Are inevitably lost as our mostly copycat media embark on a frenzy trailing a bunch of desi brand ambassadors for French cosmetic giant L’Oreal.

From Ash to Sonam Kapoor to Deepika Padukone – most of these leading ladies’ biggest claim to fame is the clothes they are made to wear and their overall styling – all essentially one, giant marketing hoopla and push – transcending to their stores and beauty catalogues and ordinary women then bending over backwards to resemble their favourite stars – with store assistants convincing us that we can also have Ash’s sculpted cheekbones or Deepika’s gilded eyebrows or Sonam’s rosy lips. The truth is that most Bollywood celebs end up their Hollywood counterparts and resemble battery-operated Barbie dolls with their fake accents, couture creations that often do not suit their bodies and personalities and hobnobbing with their firang friends – a free outing on an exotic locale – a bit like a lit fest, really!

Off late, I only remember actor-turned-director, Nandita Das looking real. Being herself. Her body. Her mind. Who she is, as an artist, is more valuable than being thin, pretty, and fair. The boxes most leading ladies have to tick. There was also, Neena Gupta who in 2019 wore a highly stylised off-white sari with a shimmering blouse, designed by the late Goan designer, Wendell Rodricks.

In the past, actor Priyanka Chopra who is now a regular at these awards, thanks also to her successful career in Hollywood and equally successful beau, Nick Jonas, has been seen at the Golden Globes – almost always in Western haute couture. Padukone was also famously photographed in an ethereal, canary yellow Ralph Lauren gown at the Instyle After Party in 2017, having starred in The XXX – Return of Xander Cage.

Don’t get me wrong – this column is not a rant on why celebs prefer gowns over the nine yards. Because they don’t. Hark back to Sonam’s favourite look at Cannes that was created by designer Anamika Khanna. Sonam had donned an intricately embroidered salmon pink cape-style tulle saree, a matching top, and a dramatic choker. As the years went by, Sonam continued to play with the silhouette, as evidenced by her metallic blue sculptural drape from Rimzim Dadu and the pastel trouser saree from Masaba Gupta. Kangana Ranaut who had her annual Cannes Film Festival for two years resembled a throwback queen as she walked the red carpet in a Sabyasachi Mukherjee black hand-cut sequinned saree and matching sleeveless top in 2018. Accessorised with a potli purse and a vintage-inspired hairstyle.

Padukone, also, for that matter, has graced the red carpet for the 63rd edition of the film festival in an ivory and gold saree by designer Rohit Bal, styled with a sleek bun, tiny gold diamonds, and an embellished sleeveless top.

My point is how no fuss and no designer and no screaming OTT were the RRR ladies. And so, as the camera panned to the table where the cast sat collectively, bursting into euphoric rapturous applause when the winner was announced. My eyes were fixated on the gorgeous ladies. So feminine. So fierce. So, in their own skin.

Clothing is a personal choice.

But, it’s also proof of peer pressure, media eyeballs and social media validation.

The South Indian film industry proves time and time again, that being original and letting the work and box office numbers is what winners do.

As I had declared at the start, I am no coveted film or music critic.

Just proud to see Indian women, accompanying some of the richest and most famous celebrities, most star wives by that admission, own their bodies and regional identity with unlimited pride. Also, wear spectacles, instead of hiding behind cosmetic lenses. Unabashed about their body shape and size. Their hairstyles, so not made up – you could tell, they had probably not hired expensive stylists or spent hours getting dolled up – mostly for social media videos and media snippets that must go viral.

Also, Argentina, the movie which won best foreign language feature.

The director accepted the trophy, insisting on ending the speech in Spanish.

In an era of superficial apes and screeching noise, such a delicious delight to stand out.

Fitting in, is for losers. Or, those who try too hard.

Mediocrity rests on imitation.

I am proud of team RRR. The women who stand and shared the glory with the men as partners. Not behind.

And truly a shame, and in our jingoistic pride – we turned a blind eye!

The writer is the best-selling author, Sita’s Curse, Status Single, Leading columnist on gender & sexuality, Community Founder – Status Single, India’s first and only community for 75 million single Indian women. Views expressed are personal.

