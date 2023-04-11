Why Turkey and India are important to each other

India is one of the places with the oldest and richest history on earth. Being a cultural centre, India is also of great importance in economic and geopolitical points. India, which has the second largest population in South Asia, has been the centre of many religious and ethnic groups throughout history. No stranger to Turks and Muslims, India is currently the country with the largest Muslim minority. Twenty-two different languages ​​are used in India, which is governed by seven regions and 28 states. The relations between Turkey and India, which is multicultural and multilingual, date back to ancient times. It is also known that Turks still live in India.

Turkiye-India relations are not at the required level/strong>

Historical artefacts from the time of Turkish and Islamic domination, which corresponds to an important time period in the history of India, still exist today. In recent years, it is seen that the relations between Turkiye and India have also improved. But we cannot say that the relations are at the required level. At this point, it should be noted that the two countries are valuable to each other. After the recent coup attempt, Turkey turned to Eastern countries. Turkey, which has developed warm relations with Iran, Russia and China, also needs new partners. In this context, India is an important country for Turkiye.

Turkiye can find a middle path between India and Pakistan/strong>

The Kashmir issue is among the world’s problems waiting to be resolved. While the parties to the problem, India and Pakistan, cannot come to an agreement, it is thought that Turkey can follow an active policy on this issue. Turkiye, a good and reliable friend of Pakistan, can step in here. As a result of the recently developed good relations with India, it can solve the problems between the two countries without war. Only Turkey can solve this problem fairly, without anyone being victimized be it India, Pakistan or Kashmir.

Economy and trade must be developed

It is difficult to say that the trade volume between Turkiye and India is at a high level. India, which has great economic potential, is thought to have a huge economy in the near future. Likewise, Turkey will be a very powerful country in the near future. The geopolitical position of Turkey, which stands out, especially with its young population, is also of great importance. In short, the development of economic relations between Turkey and India will be of great benefit to both countries.

Last contacts between two countries

Turkey sees India as an important country that takes firm steps towards becoming a global power with its growing economy, large market, military power, superiority in space and information technology, rich human resources, and deep-rooted historical and cultural heritage. Bilateral relations between Turkiye and India have been developing with mutual visits in recent years. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan paid an official visit to India between 30 April and 1 May 2017. Erdogan had previously visited India in November 2008 while he was prime minister. The 11th President of the Republic, Abdullah Gul, also paid an official visit to India in February 2010. President Erdogan and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met regularly on the margins of the BRICS and G20 summits between 2015 and 2019. The last political consultations between the two countries were held in New Delhi on 8 May 2019 between delegations headed by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Ambassador Sedat Onal and Ambassador Gitesh Sharma, Undersecretary of the Western Ministry of Foreign Affairs of India.

The writer is a correspondent and an author who works in Turkish media. He graduated from Istanbul University, Faculty of Communication. He is interested in foreign policy issues, especially in the Middle East, Eastern Mediterranean, Atlantic and Eurasia. Views expressed are personal.

