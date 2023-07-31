Why Opposition logjam in Parliament is not doing any good to Manipur

The ongoing monsoon session of the Parliament is no different from previous sessions because the opposition political parties, who have now formed the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (I.N.D.I.A), have not permitted the houses to function correctly. The opposition political parties have demanded that Narendra Modi make a statement on the issue of Manipur before both houses of parliament. The ruling party has rejected this request. However, they have assured us that Amit Shah, the home minister, will address both houses on the matter. As the Article 355 is in place in Manipur, he is automatically in command of the state.

Without a doubt, the situation in Manipur is dire, and the government must act. Despite having submitted a no-confidence motion against the government, the opposition’s inability to break the impasse ultimately hurts Manipur. The people of Manipur have every right to influence the government’s response, and it is unquestionably the opposition’s responsibility to do so. But due to their misplaced priorities and PM Narendra Modi-centric discourse, they are preventing the government from answering questions. If the opposition operates with such misplaced priorities in the legislature at such a crucial juncture on such an important issue, it is a tragedy.

Disruption Culture

In a healthy democracy, the opposition plays a crucial role in holding the government accountable. However, it is important to note that disrupting the functioning of the Parliament can have counterproductive consequences and pose significant risks. The potential consequences of such actions are far-reaching, encompassing a breakdown of democratic values, governance challenges, financial wastage, and a detrimental impact on India’s international standing. In the pursuit of a flourishing democracy, the active participation of all stakeholders becomes paramount. Constructive dialogue, adherence to institutional norms, and a shared commitment to the nation’s progress are essential elements that must be embraced. The act of disrupting parliamentary proceedings strikes at the core of democracy itself, as it undermines the fundamental principles of open dialogue, respect for differing opinions, and the pursuit of compromise and consensus. The opposition’s persistent disruptions pose a grave threat to public trust in democratic institutions, potentially resulting in disillusionment among citizens and undermining the very foundation of the nation’s democracy.

Misplaced Priorities

One cannot help but observe the recurring pattern within the opposition political parties led by Congress, as they seem to be trapped in a perpetual cycle of relentlessly targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The prevailing fixation on the prime minister has undeniably become the primary impediment to the smooth functioning of both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. In the current political landscape of Manipur, the primary objective of the Prime Minister’s discourse in both houses of parliament appears to be nothing more than a strategic manoeuvre to corner PM Modi. In the realm of political discourse, it is imperative to refrain from passing judgement on the opposition solely based on their chosen approach to conducting their politics. However, it is crucial to address the underlying concern at hand: The unyielding nature of their demand has resulted in a state of dysfunction in Parliament. In the realm of political discourse, it becomes imperative for the opposition to discern the crux of the matter at hand: Should the Prime Minister’s vocalisation on the issue of Manipur take precedence, or should the government prioritise engaging in an open dialogue regarding Manipur? In the current political climate, it is undeniable that the prime minister of India bears the responsibility of addressing crucial matters, including the pressing issue of Manipur. However, it is imperative to recognise that this should not serve as a justification for completely halting the functioning of the entire parliament. In these critical times, it is imperative that a meaningful dialogue ensues between the opposition and the ruling regime regarding the pressing matter of Manipur. The gravity of the situation cannot be understated, as the nation eagerly awaits a response from the government.

What Does Manipur want?

Currently, the opposition should be pressuring the governing regime to speak in detail about the measures it has taken to reduce the ongoing violence in Manipur. Rather than sticking to a single demand, the opposition should promptly demand in their parliamentary speeches on the issue of Manipur that an impartial investigation into the violence and its root causes be conducted. The government has already ordered a CBI investigation into issues such as the gang rape of two Kuki women, whose video shocked the nation’s conscience. The opposition can also demand that the government disclose its plan for the political resolution of the Manipur conflict. Manipur’s violence stems from long-standing ethnic and political tensions. The government must collaborate with all parties involved, including opposition political parties, to find a political solution that addresses the root causes of the conflict in this state in the north-eastern United States. The citizens of Manipur require explicit assurances from the federal government that their human rights will be respected and protected. There is no doubt that the Manipur state government has failed miserably to regain control of the situation. At this juncture, the Centre must set out a detailed plan for preventing future human rights crises, which can only be accomplished through open dialogue. The opposition should raise these pertinent concerns against the government in the House of Representatives in order to hold the government accountable.

The government cannot stay silent

It is imperative for the central government to acknowledge the multitude of errors it has committed in relation to Manipur. It is imperative to begin by acknowledging the party’s failure to grasp the intricacies of the situation in Manipur, leading to an approach that has proven far from foolproof. The state government, under the leadership of Manipur’s Chief Minister N Biren Singh, has regrettably failed in its duties, which is becoming increasingly obvious as one evaluates the current political landscape. In the intricate tapestry of Manipuris’ reality, a myriad of complexities unfold, painting a vivid portrait of a community grappling with multifaceted challenges. The intricate web of socio-political dynamics, cultural nuances, and historical legacies intertwine to shape the very fabric of their existence. Indeed, the situation of Manipuris is far from simplistic, as it is. In the current stage, it is imperative for the government to provide clear and unambiguous statements regarding their positions within the parliament.

In the grand tapestry of Indian democracy, the presence of a robust opposition is undeniably indispensable. It is truly commendable to witness the convergence of opposition political parties, stemming from a wide array of ideologies, as they join forces to establish a formidable alliance. In the realm of political discourse, it is undeniably the responsibility of the opposition to pose challenging questions to the governing body. However, it is equally imperative to recognise that the responses provided by the government should not be subject to any predetermined conditions or limitations. The opposition’s shrewd manoeuvre to introduce a no-confidence motion, compelling the prime minister to engage in parliamentary discourse, is a calculated strategy that undoubtedly deserves recognition as a triumph on their part. However, it is crucial at this point to relinquish our position on the moral high ground and acknowledge the harsh realities that surround us. It is imperative that the government take the initiative to engage in open dialogue and effectively communicate with the people of Manipur. So the opposition now must allow the government to talk and let Manipur know.

