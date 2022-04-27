Why malaria is the next biggest cause of child mortality among other causes

Malaria is a common life-threatening disease which is caused by a parasite called Plasmodium and is transmitted in humans by the bite of a female anopheles mosquito

The theme for World Malaria Day this year which fell on 25 April was ‘Harness innovation to reduce the malaria disease burden and save lives’.

The Plasmodium species are of five types namely Plasmodium Falciparum, Plasmodium vivax, Plasmodium Malariae, Plasmodium Ovale and Plasmodium knowlesi. The symptoms start from 10-14 days after the person is infected by Malaria.

It is disease which is common in people of every age but pregnant women, children below the age of five, people having low immunity and elderly people with Comorbidities are severely affected by it.

According to WHO, in the year 2020, there were an estimated 241 million new cases of malaria and 627 000 malaria-related deaths in 85 countries. More than two-thirds of deaths were among children under the age of 5 living in the WHO African Region.

Symptoms of malaria in children

In children, the presentation is same as in adults-only difference is that children may experience a presence of a flu-like illness where the fever will be more than 101 degrees.

They may also face symptoms like Diarrhea, irritability, drowsiness, nausea and Abdominal discomfort dehydration, headache, vomiting, mild cough and cold.

Children may also go through periodic fever, sweating and shivering.

If the brain is involved it can also lead to seizures which if not treated on time may prove to be fatal.

Cerebral malaria in children

Celebral Malaria is the most severe neurological presentation caused by the parasite Plasmodium falciparum whether in adult or in children and it is also the most common cause of malaria in adults and in children.

Plasmodium Falciparum is also responsible for majority of the deaths caused by Malaria worldwide.

Celebral malaria affects children more than adults. It is the most severe neurological manifestation in children, and it is a medical emergency.

Children may go through symptoms such as fever high grade , seizures, loss of consciousness, drowsiness, irritability and headache. It can be fatal for children below the age of five who have low immunity if not treated on time. So it is a severe medical emergency which should be treated on time others it may lead to death.

Immediate treatment and Malarial medicines should be provided under the doctor’s guidance and if this is not done on time it may leave behind residual neurological problems which really take a lot of time to recover hence it’s very important to treat these patients immediately as the fatality rate could be very high with 24 hours and may even lead to breathing difficulties and kidney and liver involvement .

Prevention and treatment

Prevention and treatment of this deadly disease malaria is very important. WHO has endorsed the world’s first Malaria vaccine in October 2021. It is known as RTS, S which is known by the brand name Mosquirix.

Other measures that can be taken to avoid the spread of malaria in children are as follows;

Avoid stagnation of water in your house and also around the surroundings of your house especially in areas where you water the plants or if there are pits near your house keep the area clean and hygienic as Malarial parasite may develop in this water and cause the illnesses.

GET fogging done periodically of your surrounding area

Use mosquito repellant, creams or lotions on your skin.

Wear light coloured clothes that cover your whole body.

Sleep with insecticide-treated mosquito netting at night. This is the most effective anti-malaria measure you can take.

Most importantly even on slight suspicion seek medical help for early diagnosis and treatment

The author is a consulting chest physician, MD Chest and Tuberculosis, Masina Hospital. Views are personal.

