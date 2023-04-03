Why inviting army chiefs of African nations together with biennial AFINDEX exercise boosts India-Africa defence ties

The multifaceted engagement that India has with Africa saw a new dimension in late March. For the first time, the Chief of Army Staff of India hosted an India-Africa conclave of Chiefs of Staff in Pune on 28 March. This was a unique initiative which took place alongside the Second AFINDEX-2023 field training exercise, which began on 21 March and concluded on 28 March in Pune.

This edition of the exercise was attended by 20 African countries. The exercise had nine participating contingents with 124 African personnel participating in the exercise. The contingents came from steady Indian partners like Ethiopia, Ghana, Kenya, Lesotho, Seychelles, Tanzania, Uganda and Zambia. The participation of Niger which is battling with radicalism was a welcome sign.

Eleven other countries sent 21 observers to the exercise and these included Botswana, Eswatini, Malawi and Zimbabwe from Southern Africa, Ghana, Cameroon and Congo from Central Africa, Egypt and Morocco from North Africa and Nigeria and Senegal from West Africa. Rwanda from East Africa too sent observers. Indian troops from the SIKH, MARATHA and MAHAR regiments participated in the multinational exercise AFINDEX2019 had seen participation by 17 African countries so there was incremental participation this time.

The exercise was in four phases which included training of trainers, humanitarian mind action and peacekeeping operations. A validation exercise to study the results of the lessons learned during the exercise was undertaken and was observed by the visiting army chiefs from Africa.

The objective of the AFINDEX-2023 was to build better military relations, imbibe each other’s best practices and promote interoperability while undertaking the execution of Humanitarian Mine Action and Peace Keeping Operations under UN mandates. This joint exercise enabled the armies to mutually learn and adopt methods and tactics while conducting such operations. Further, the exercise will assist the forces in the correct interpretation of rules of engagement while undertaking peacekeeping operations.

This time the exercise was crowned by the first-ever India-Africa conclave of military chiefs. This is an effort to increase India’s collaboration with African countries in the post-pandemic phase, which allows for the physical movement of delegations. Thirty-one African countries participated in this event which focused on common issues of peace, security, development, radicalization and non-traditional threats that India and Africa face.

Among the 31 countries who accepted the invitation, 10 were at the level of the Chief of Army Staff or equivalent, 17 were representatives of the army chiefs, while four countries including South Africa were represented by their defence attaché from their missions in Delhi. This could have been better attended by African chiefs of armies both in stature as well as in numbers.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh while addressing the Chiefs’ conclave indicated that India has an abiding interest in collaborating with African nations to promote regional security, foster stability and enhance the defence capabilities of their partners. Support to African countries in all defence-related matters, including enhancement of the capacities of their defence forces, as well as to ensure their economic growth and development was emphasized. The linkage of development and security was mentioned in Raksha Mantri’s speech since without security, development was often in jeopardy.

India has a history of training service personnel from Africa in Indian institutions, ranging from the National Defence College to the National Defence Academy. India has also helped in establishing defence training institutions in Africa. The very first institution that India established in Africa after its independence was the Imperial Military Academy in Harar in eastern Ethiopia, which trained not only Ethiopian candidates but also candidates from emerging African countries. Similar training institutions were established in Nigeria, Kenya, Tanzania and other places.

Other than this, India has supported countries like Seychelles, Mauritius and Mozambique for their coastal and internal security which is buttressed by regular training. Indian peacekeepers are respected in Africa since 1964 when they first went to Congo. Even at present, there are several Indian military contingents under the UN in African countries.

The training provided by India to the defence forces of Africa covers a diverse range of subjects, including things that India itself has learned over the years. Counter-insurgency operations, peacekeeping, maritime security, and specialized training in emerging sectors like cyber warfare and drone operations are now offered to African partners. Since Indian defence forces have a good record of disaster management, and providing HADR and medical assistance, training on these aspects even to civilians is provided.

The AFINDEX-2023 held for the second time was an important opportunity for armed forces to learn from each other and seek interoperability, especially among maritime neighbours with the Indian Ocean between them. Cooperation in maritime security through coastal radar coverage, hydrography, counterterrorism and deradicalization are important aspects that India and Africa can jointly pay attention to for the maintenance of regional peace and prosperity. This was elaborated by Army Chief General Manoj Pande in his address and he should be complimented for this initiative towards Africa.

The chiefs’ conclave was accompanied by a demonstration of India’s growing capabilities in the defence industry. Defence equipment and platforms are now offered as important aspects of India’s cooperation with its African partners. Seychelles, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia and others have in the past availed of Indian defence equipment. Since the defence manufacturing ecosystem in India has now advanced, the Indian defence industry have the capability to work with African countries to fulfil their requirements for which India expressed its readiness to share its expertise and knowledge as well as research and development.

Already some ASEAN countries have engaged with India to buy Indian-made defence equipment. This has a twofold advantage. First, it keeps the country out of big power rivalry, where it may have to choose between US and Chinese or Russian equipment. By buying from India, for instance, that competition is avoided. Secondly, unlike other countries, Indian-made products and equipment are cost-competitive and effective and come with a full range of training and support services.

The theme of the India-Africa Army Chiefs’ conclave was Africa India military for regional unity AMRUT. It aimed to synergize Indian and African militaries as part of a regional cooperation mechanism.

Lieutenant General Peter Njiru, the commander of the Kenyan Army was among those African Chiefs’ of Army Staff who attended the conclave. The lessons that he drew from it included the building of institutionalized frameworks for better military-to-military cooperation between India and Africa.

Lt Gen Njiru in his speech to the conclave was appreciative of the training opportunities afforded by India to African militaries. He said that this training had been very important in the imparting of knowledge and skills to deal with the security challenges that African militaries face in the current century. This military diplomacy was highly regarded by Lt Gen Nijuru and by other participants.

He appreciated that India had updated the range of courses it offered and included newer areas which helped the militaries to come abreast with the issues that they faced. It was announced that the number of courses for African countries will increase to 450 which is almost double what was offered in 2022. Capacity building and custom-made modules are now on offer.

The Army Design Bureau and FICCI jointly organized an equipment display at the Aundh military station/This showcased the Indian defence industry’s capability to bring it to the attention of the African chiefs and participating representatives of the 31 countries.

This is indeed a good initiative and must continue. To have the chiefs visit India along with every biennial AFINDEX will see better participation and focus on one of Africa’s five regions each time. Also, the regional Standby Brigade should be invited as these are the regional intervention African forces who need coordinated training. The commissioner for political and security matters of the African Union Commission must be an invitee to such events.

The author is a former ambassador to Germany, Indonesia, Ethiopia ASEAN and the African Union. He tweets @AmbGurjitSingh. Views expressed are personal.

