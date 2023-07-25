Why I.N.D.I.A. remains a mere facelift gig for the UPA

Well, packaging the same old wine in a new bottle is an embodiment of what the UPA did recently, if euphemism is to be applied correctly. The cohort of Opposition parties emerged from their two-day huddle in Bengaluru all puffed up and preening over their ‘new’ alliance — I.N.D.I.A., an acronym for Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance — which they claim will unseat the BJP in 2024. But a closer look reveals that this is nothing but a half-baked attempt to repackage the failed UPA era into a grand alliance that exists only on paper.

This merry band of contradictions, comprising 26 motley and congeries of regional parties led by the incessantly fading Congress, is hoping to snowball its incoherent coalition into a giant killer that can halt the Modi juggernaut gearing for a historic third term. The very name ‘I.N.D.I.A.’ is a crude grab at nationalism, attempting to usurp the BJP’s platform that has deeply resonated with citizens. Do they take the public for simpletons who cannot see through this lacklustre plan that reeks of desperation?

Let us examine the key constituents of this dysfunctional alliance:

The Congress remains the biggest stakeholder. Yet, it is a pale shadow of its former self, lurching from crisis to crisis under the Gandhis, whose authority has been openly challenged by the G-23 mutineers, many of whom have disembarked the sinking ship. The Grand Old Party has been reduced to desperately clutching at straws to remain relevant. What can it offer the country when it cannot even put its house in order?

Mamata Banerjee’s TMC, which played a prominent role in crafting the alliance, is steeped in the politics of Muslim appeasement and intimidation, as per myriad startling observations made by various courts at various points in time. Under Didi, West Bengal has seen an alarming spike in political violence and communal tensions. Is this the brand of secularism that India as a nation would want to propagate?

Then, there’s Arvind Kejriwal of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). In Delhi, his party is mired in corruption scandals even as he dreams of going national. What administrative acumen can he bring to the table? That is the cogent and pertinent question that needs to be asked, putting aside the political rhetoric.

It is claimed that Sharad Pawar’s NCP has been involved in various scandals and is accused of engaging in corrupt practices, including alleged black money transactions. However, it currently asserts its commitment to transparency and accountability.

The list goes on — from the Samajwadi Party with its abysmal track record in Uttar Pradesh to the Left parties that remain oblivious to ground realities. This ragtag group has been woven together solely by its shared disapproval of Modi and hunger for power. They have no coherent vision or agenda for the country, as evident from their inability to decide on fundamentals like leadership. Their only glue is a desperate desire to pull Modi down.

In contrast, the NDA led by the BJP now comprises 38 parties united by their faith in Prime Minister Modi’s vision for India. The recent NDA meeting displayed the spirit of progressive politics based on development and national interest. The BJP has expanded its national footprint while continuing to empower its regional allies. The NDA’s positive politics of hope has trumped the petty politicking of parties like I.N.D.I.A. Despite tall claims of being secular, inclusive, and progressive, the united opposition’s previous UPA regime was marked by corruption scams, poor governance and minimal development. What do they plan to do differently this time? Where is the roadmap for India’s future?

The nation sees through these political stunts camouflaged as pro-people and ideological alliances. I.N.D.I.A. is nothing but the same, old UPA in a new bottle, the same old strain of self-serving politics in new packaging.

There’s no denying that a good democracy needs a strong Opposition, which can keep the government in check. That way, the role of the Opposition is as important as that of the government. I.N.D.I.A., unfortunately, doesn’t hold that promise. There can’t be shortcuts in life, more so in politics.

The author is an independent journalist and columnist. Views expressed in the above piece are personal and solely that of the author. They do not necessarily reflect Firstpost’s views.

