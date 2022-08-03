Why awareness on mangroves and plantation drives are critical in conserving biodiversity

Mangroves lie at the edge of coastal zones and serve as the first line of defence against extreme coastal weather events such as cyclones

Biodiversity is the engine that drives vital processes which support life on earth. Supply of food, clean air, protection from extreme weather events and maintaining our health are some of the benefits provided by biodiverse ecosystems. While some aspects of biodiversity are much talked about and visible as issues, there are many which do not receive much attention.

For instance, while the importance of bees and other insects for pollination and food supply is widely understood, the connection between the survival of these species and the ecosystems that support them is relatively unexplored. Some essential ecosystems, such as mangroves, are biodiversity hotspots and serve a variety of ecological purposes. Even if the functions of mangroves are known and acknowledged individually, it is imperative to look at them in their entirety and connect their significance with the larger issues faced by the nation and its various communities.

Correlation between key mangrove features and current socio-economic and environmental issues

Mangroves lie at the edge of coastal zones and serve as the first line of defence against extreme coastal weather events such as cyclones. Their thick canopies and enmeshed aerial roots dissipate wind and wave energy, thus minimizing the damage to areas that lie further inland. The root systems stabilise coastlines as they prevent soil erosion – a crucial function given the rising sea levels. Mangroves also sequester carbon from the atmosphere. This ecosystem’s sequestration capacity is up to four times compared with that of terrestrial forests. For bustling coastal metropolises such as Mumbai or Kolkata, this helps in curbing emissions and maintaining the quality of air in the city.

One of the top priorities for India (and nations world-over) is climate action. Coastal areas are extremely vulnerable to climate change and global warming. The rising temperatures have led to an increase in the mean sea level, exposing many coastal regions to inundation.

The rise in the intensity and frequency of extreme weather events, particularly cyclones, has already caused loss of lives and destruction of infrastructure in these areas. For the 7,500 km long coastline of India, the defence provided by mangrove forests is indispensable for survival. The role of mangroves in climate change mitigation and adaptation strategies for these areas cannot be stressed enough.

Mangrove forests are home to some of the most endangered faunal species in the world.

The Sundarbans in India, for instance, are home to the Bengal Tiger, Estuarine Crocodiles and endemic River Terrapins -– all of them are endangered or threatened species. Mangroves also serve as nurseries for a wide variety of fishes.

Lower visibility underwater and the enmeshed roots are excellent shelters for smaller varieties of fish and other aquatic species as they make it difficult for the larger predators to prey on them. The nursery function of the mangroves supports the livelihoods of various fishing communities. An example of this is the mangroves along Thane Creek that support the Koli fisherfolk community of Mumbai. Similarly, many other communities that have traditionally engaged in forest-based trades, rely on the resources from mangroves forests in their areas. Thus, mangroves also play a crucial role in sustaining livelihoods.

Awareness is the key to conserving mangroves and their biodiversity

Awareness of biodiversity conservation is a multifaceted issue, the groundwork for which starts with research. Research enables a deeper understanding of the features of various ecosystems and their implications on the lives of people. Coupled with awareness campaigns, encouraging citizen participation can further create pathways for protecting biodiverse ecosystems. It must be noted that conservation action by citizens should be one of the key outcomes of awareness campaigns.

The Vikhroli mangroves, which are preserved by Godrej & Boyce is a fine example of creating multiple touchpoints for their conservation. A multi-stakeholder, integrated approach has been implemented for conserving and enhancing the biodiversity of the area. Supported by the Pirojsha Godrej Foundation, studies are conducted by Soonabai Pirojsha Godrej Foundation for documenting floral species.

A joint campaign by Godrej & Boyce with WWF India trained and equipped 100 youth from nine coastal states of India to spread awareness about mangroves and ways for their preservation in their respective states. Such programmes addressing various aspects of conservation go a long way in educating and encouraging citizen participation in biodiversity conservation. Vikhroli’s fisherfolk community appreciate the importance of the Pirojshanagar mangrove ecosystem for their livelihoods and contributes to research and conservation of the same. They also support the rescue of injured birds in distress for their scientific cure and rehabilitation

Another example of conserving mangroves can be highlighted through a women’s group in Odisha. Ravaged by extreme weather, these women’s livelihoods were severely impacted. Through a grassroots gender-focused programme, and consultation with women, alternate means of livelihood were found in the creation of mangrove nurseries. The mangrove plants grown from these nurseries are used for afforestation and rehabilitation of degraded wetlands in the state. This has demonstrated that livelihood generation and conservation are complementary and need not be mutually exclusive.

Ecotourism is another opportunity that mangroves can provide. This can be promoted through engaging and educating local people to become tour operators to responsibly conduct tours in the mangroves. One fine example of this is the initiative by the Mangroves Cell of the government of Maharashtra in which local communities from a few villages in Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg have been trained for undertaking Mangroves ecotourism activities as part of a community-based conservation initiative for the upliftment of local communities and promote mangroves and marine biodiversity conservation.

The world is in the midst of a climate crisis and has barely managed to pull itself out of a pandemic. The importance of biodiversity in both, supporting ecological processes and reducing harmful human-animal interactions leading to zoonotic diseases is well-established. This is the time for immediate action to preserve our ecosystems and biodiversity. It is imperative that organisations which are well-placed mobilise resources to drive conservation efforts and find ways to foster connections which encourage citizens to preserve their natural inheritance.

The author is Head, Environmental Sustainability, Godrej & Boyce. Views are perosnal.

