Why 'atmanirbharta' in aviation is the highest dividend of indigenisation

Defence research and development has been the leading route to many technologies, that later became common civil applications. These included, the internet, space-based applications including the global position system (GPS), radar, lasers, microwave, thermal imaging, among many others. Some other technologies are now being listed as dual use technologies, such as cyber, artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics, hypersonic etc. Most technologies require high research and development (R&D) investments. Many get patented. Most countries do not share such technologies, and even if they do, it is at a very high cost. Abdul Kalam, in the opening remarks of his biography says, “Economic and technological supremacy equates to power and world control”. Just demonstration of technological know-how more than physical application of force can amount to military superiority. The diffusion of military technology also affects the wider economy and society. Technology superiority is increasingly going to be the decisive factor in future battles. Superior technology has to be converted into affordable and critical military capability.

Pricing of defence products is most complex. The mark-ups are often in multiples of 100s. India has finally taken the path of self-reliance “Atmanirbharta” in defence with all sense of purpose. India is already the fifth-largest economy of the world and slated to be the third by 2027. India’s GDP is $3.737 trillion in 2023, and $13.033 trillion by purchasing power parity (PPP). The target of $5 trillion is highly achievable by 2025. India is the fourth most powerful military power. India’s civil aviation sector is the fastest growing in the world. Aviation requires much higher and more complex technologies, higher than even space flight, and obsolescence sets in faster. The sector requires continuous attention and higher investments.

Government driving indigenisation

Defence ministry’s positive indigenisation lists already cover 458 items. Clearly not just to make, but design in India is the target. In India’s annual defence budget for 2023-24, out of the total defence capital budget of Rs 1.62 lakh crore ($20 billion), 75 per cent amounting to Rs 1.21 lakh crore ($15 billion) was earmarked to acquire only locally produced systems. Significant part of the defence R&D budget is set aside for giving to the academia, start-ups. The Defence Acquisition Procedure (DAP), is continuously being refined to improve environment for domestic industry growth. Special Purpose Vehicles (SPV) are being encouraged between DRDO and private players. Increased defence production will also open avenues for exports and amortize costs. It will also generate jobs. Policies are supporting Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in defence production. The defence manufacturing corridors should also push defence manufacturing. Defence exports reach an all-time high of approx. Rs 15,920 crore in FY 2022-23. Over 10-times increase since 2016-17. India exported defence items to over 85 countries. The target of $22 billion defence production and $5 billion export by 2025 can be achieved with a little effort.

Fighter aircraft production coming of age but more required

Around 35 LCA Mk 1 are with the Indian Air Force (IAF). Eighty-three LCA Mk1A are on order. Mk1A made its first flight on 20 June 2022. HAL claims to be on track to deliver first Mk 1A by early 2024. All will be delivered by 2029 at the production rate of 16 per year. The Medium Weight Fighter (MWF) LCA Mk 2 design is frozen, the metal cutting is taking place and first flight is scheduled for end 2023, and the aircraft should induct in 2028-29 by when the Mk1A supplies would complete. Tie-up for production of engine in India under license is still to be evolved. The aircraft will be a 4.5 generation fighter of Rafale class. IAF requires nearly 200 LCA Mk 2 to replace the Jaguar, Mirage 2000, MiG 29 aircraft. The other LCA variant is the Twin Engine Deck Based Fighter (TEDBF) for Indian Navy. Significant LCA assemblies have been outsourced to the private sector. Many LCA systems like the aero-engine, ejection seat, radar, avionics, and weapons are still imported. Indian replacements are evolving. As of 2022 indigenous content in the Tejas Mark 1 is 59.7 per cent by value and 75.5 per cent by number of line replaceable units. The indigenous content of the Tejas Mk 1A is expected to be 50 per cent and rise to 60 per cent by the end of the program. Meanwhile the rate of production needs to go up to around 24 aircraft a year for IAF to get back numbers. A new production line is coming up at Nashik. Before India can export LCA, indigenous content must increase and so must production numbers.

The AMCA Preliminary Design Review (PDR) has been completed. The Critical Design Review (CDR) is expected to be cleared soon. The approval from Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS), will happen next, likely by mid-2023. The physical metal cutting will start thereafter. DRDO Chief announced at Aero India that first flight may take place seven years from now. The aircraft will be produced in Public-Private-Partnership (PPP). Most parts of the airframe are being made in India. Some systems like aero-engine (GE F 414) will still be imported. There are some other avionics and airborne radar that are being made through joint ventures with friendly foreign companies. The weapons would mostly be indigenous. Sixth-generation technologies will be imbibed. IAF needs 200 AMCA.

Helicopter design and production under control

Notwithstanding the recent ALH accidents and some continued technical problems, nearly 340 indigenous Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) ‘Dhruv’ have been built. Over 90 armed ALH ‘Rudra’ are flying, and 75 more are on order. The Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) ‘Prachand’ are already flying with IAF and Indian Army. There are 200 confirmed orders between the two services. The Light Utility Helicopter (LUH) is also flying. The same will also induct in all the three services in large numbers. HAL plans to produce nearly 1,000 military helicopters in the coming years. The Indian Multirole Helicopter (IMRH) is a medium-lift helicopter currently under development by HAL. In February 2023, PM Modi dedicated the new helicopter factory at Tumkur, to the nation. Clearly India is now well placed in helicopter development and production. However, repeatedly emerging technical problems and production quality issues need to be resolved. We are still dependent on imported components. Also we have low success in exports, which need to be driven.

Transport aircraft production catching up

The 56 EADS-CASA C-295MW transport aircraft for the IAF and six aircraft for Coast Guard have been contracted. Sixteen will come in fly-away condition, and 40+6 will built in India by a Tata Consortium within 10 years. This will be the first time an operational transport aircraft being built in India, and the first by an Indian private sector company. If successful, these could also replace the An 32 aircraft one day. India had earlier built the HS-748 and Dornier 228 in India under license production and has production experience. However, the National Aerospace Laboratories (NAL) 19-seat Saras continues to struggle despite assured IAF orders. Similarly, the 80-100 seat Indian Regional Jet (IRJ) being evolved by NAL and HAL is still on drawing board. Meanwhile China has already inducted over a 100 home-built Comac ARJ-21 (90 seat) regional jets, and have begun inducting the Comac C919 (160-seat) narrow-body airliner. India thus has a long way to go. Considering that Indian civil aviation requires large number of airliners, this needs acceleration. IAFs additional AEW&C aircraft are proposed on six pre-owned A321 Airbus platforms. Similarly IAF’s multi-mission tanker transport (MMTT) requirements would also be meet by converting pre-owned airliners. The process needs hastening. India must produce a Y-20 class of transport aircraft soon enough.

Indian Private Sector – Significant Entry in Aircraft Production

A few big private industrial houses are now well-established in aircraft defence manufacturing. Tata Aerospace and Defence have been making the AH-64 Apache combat helicopter fuselage; aero-structures for Boeing’s CH-47 Chinook helicopters; and C-130J and Pilatus PC-21 major aero-structure components for global customers. Sikorsky, a Lockheed Martin company, also relies on Tata Advanced System Limited (TASL) for global supply of S-92 helicopter cabins. Tata group is working with GE to manufacture CFM International LEAP engine components in India. Lockheed Martin selected TASL to produce F-16 wings in India. There are many private companies making defence electronics, large aero-components, advanced technology components and sub-systems. Dynamatic Technologies makes assemblies of vertical fins for Sukhoi 30 MKI fighters. They are also supplying aero-structures to Airbus for its A320 family of aircraft and the wide-body 330 aircraft. Hyderabad’s VEM technologies manufactures central-fuselage for LCA Tejas. Many Indian MSMEs and start-ups are in defence production, and their presence was visible in Aero India 2023. Private sector needs to be inducted much more in the eco-system.

UAVs and drones

Indian armed forces have a huge requirement of large and medium unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV). India needs drones for civil and military markets. Manned Unmanned aircraft Teaming (MUMT) has been tested globally, and operational concepts put in place. Drones are already being used for all roles including ISR, logistic delivery, armed attack against ground and aerial targets, laser lasing, and as electronic warfare and communication platforms, among other roles. Indian DRDO’s Tapas medium altitude long endurance (MALE) and Ghatak UCAV look promising but are far behind schedule. DRDO must find private partners for UAVs. Adani Elbit Advanced Systems India Limited is producing Hermes-900 UAVs in India. Many start-ups have entered drones and counter drone manufacturing. These include Newspace Research and Technologies, Paras Aerospace, Throttle Aerospace, General Aeronautics, Redwing Labs, Dhaksha Unmanned Systems, UrbanMatrix Technologies, Thanos Technologies, and Auto Micro UAS, among many others.

As per the Drone Federation of India, the manufacturing of drones and related systems is picking up in India, but key components like battery, motor, sensors, semiconductor, GPS and camera are still being imported. This needs early resolution.

Task Force Approach for Aero-Engine

DRDO’s Gas Turbine Research Establishment (GTRE) has struggled to make a turbo-jet aero-engine for many decades. There are very few aero-engine manufacturers in the world and they closely guard technologies. World over, many engines are being made by consortiums or joint-ventures. India has a significant market for both civil and military engines. India may best get into a Joint Venture that could be win-win for both side. India also needs small engines for UAVs and cruise missiles. Electric and hybrid engines is where the future is. India must set up a Task Force under PMO to develop the aero-engine.

Next generation and disruptive technologies approach

India has to master next-generation aviation technologies for the network-centric future battlefield. These include all-aspect, multi-spectral stealth: high-bandwidth low-probability of intercept AESA radars; Infra-red Search and Track (IRST); modern electronic warfare systems, and cyber warfare capabilities; integrated secure communications, navigation, and identification (CNI); advanced materials and smart structures; centralised ‘vehicle health monitoring’; and high-speed computation and data-transmission are important technologies. Additive 3D manufacturing that creates a world with spare parts on demand, faster maintenance and repairs, more effective electronics, and customized weapons. Directed Energy Weapons (DEW) including laser and microwave. Hypersonic flight technologies, artificial intelligence based advanced robotics and autonomous flight capabilities. Long range precision weapons. Microchips are critical for all avionics, electro-optical systems, aerial weapons, DEWs, communications equipment among others. All this requires larger investments in R&D and a whole of nation approach.

Advanced Long Range Precision Weapons

Precision and range are the two critical requirements for both air-to-air and air-to-surface weapons. India has a successful missile program, including the Astra, Akash, BrahMos among others. Astra Mk 3, and BrahMos II need to be accelerated. In many cases we have partnered with Russia and Israel. The JV route is working well. Gradually, critical components like weapon sensor heads and control systems must be increasingly Indian.

Huge MRO Market

India has a huge Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) market for civil and military aircraft and engines. The current airliner fleet of around 750 aircraft will more than double in five years. It will be the third-largest fleet in the world by 2024. As per Niti Ayog report, the Indian MRO industry was $1.7 billion in 2021. The global MRO market was worth US$78.6 billion in 2022. The Indian market is expected to be $4.0 billion by 2031, growing at 8.9% CAGR, faster than any other country. India thus has great potential to be a significant regional MRO hub and gradually strive to establish its foothold in the global supply chain.

The current major Indian MRO players are, AIESL (Air India Engineering Services Ltd), Air Works India, and GMR Aero Technic Limited, among a few others. The airlines growth makes a great case for strategic investors, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and global MRO players. Policy initiatives such as the MRO Policy 2021, National Civil Aviation Policy 2016, rationalization of GST, removal of Gross Turnover Tax (GTO), etc. should incentivize. Incremental steps such as joint ventures with established global MRO players, and initial focus on lower IP control (electrical and electronics, avionics, structural repair, etc.) and a gradual shift towards the higher end of the MRO value chain could be a good approach. There is a great scope for military engines overhaul market to go to private players.

Way ahead India

Future aerial platforms will have to be penetrating dense integrated AD environment that is backed by electronic and cyberattacks. Armed forces need to prepare for asymmetric warfare. Air forces will have to engage in the system-of-systems approach to take on multi-dimension, multi-domain operations. India has a huge, fast-growing, civil aircraft market. India needs to identify and list the critical technologies and make dedicated teams to drive them. The best talent in the country must be tapped for technology development and manufacture. Many Indian start-ups and other private companies are manufacturing major components and sub-systems for global aviation majors. Private sector is in a better position for joint-ventures. A pert-chart must define clear timelines so that the final aerial platform is not delayed. India is a great contender for an aerospace hub. It will have to be a “whole of nation” approach. Undoubtedly, the “Atmanirbharta” campaign will drive indigenisation. The time to act is now, lest it is too late.

The writer is Director General, Centre for Air Power Studies. Views expressed are personal.

