Who's the lead horse in Turkey's presidential poll?

There is little time left for Turkey’s presidential election, which will take place on 14 May 2023. Candidates who will compete for the top post include Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, Muharrem İnce and Sinan Ogan. While Erdogan and Kilicdaroglu are believed to be the front-runners, İnce and Ogan hold the key as the number of votes the two will receive will seriously affect the election race.

Erdogan remains favourıte

The favourite name of the presidential election is Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Despite the big problems in Turkey’s economy, it is difficult to imagine a scenario where Erdogan will lose the election. Even if Erdogan loses the election, he will lose by a narrow margin. An experienced politician, he will do his best until election day.

Who supports Erdogan?

The parties supporting Erdogan have become clear. Accordingly, the MHP, led by one of Turkey’s most experienced politicians, Devlet Bahçeli, the Grand Unity Party, which is one of Turkey’s long-established parties, and the Re-Welfare Party, led by the son of the legendary figure of Turkish politics, Necmettin Erbakan, Fatih Erbakan, will be supporting Erdogan in the upcoming elections. On the other hand, HUDA PAR, which has an important place among the Kurdish people in Turkey, has also decided to support Erdogan.

Many party support Kılıçdaroğlu

A serious mass supports Kemal Kilicdaroglu, who is the most important rival of Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Accordingly, the Future Party of former prime minister Ahmet Davutoğlu, the Democracy and Atilim Party led by former minister Ali Babacan, the Saadet Party, which comes from the tradition of National Vision, the IYI Party headed by former minister Meral Akşener, and the Democrat Party support Kılıçdaroğlu. In addition, HDP, which has been heavily voted by the Kurds in Turkey, but could not distance itself from the terrorist organization PKK, is among the parties supporting Kılıçdaroğlu. Besides these parties, many small parties demand Kemal Kilicdaroglu to be the new president of Turkey.

İnce and Ogan likely to get low votes

Muharrem İnce, another person to run for the presidency alongside Erdogan and Kilicdaroglu, is also an important name. The votes of Ince, who appeals to the same mass of votes as Kılıçdaroğlu, can help Erdoğan achieve a re-election victory. Although İnce, who was a rival to Erdoğan in the last presidential election and lost, wants to win the next election, this is seen as a low probability. Because it is estimated that the vote rate that Muharrem İnce can get is 6-7 per cent at most. On the other hand, another name to compete in the presidential election is Sinan Ogan. Ogan, who has a nationalist profile, is not expected to receive a very high vote.

Who can wın the electıon?

There is no clear favourite in the election, which is expected to have a head-to-head competition between Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Kemal Kilicdaroglu. However, Erdogan’s election-winning habits and experience put him one step ahead. Erdogan, who has won every election against Kılıçdaroğlu so far, wants to achieve the same result this time. It is possible to say that Erdogan, who announced economic packages one after the other as the election approached, turned back the votes that were lost from him.

The author, who graduated from Istanbul University’s Faculty of Communication, is interested in foreign policy issues, with a particular focus on the Middle East, Eastern Mediterranean, Atlantic, and Eurasia. Having published numerous news articles, he currently works in Turkish media and creates content for international media. Views expressed are personal.

