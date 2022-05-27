Kartik Aaryan starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is set to enter the Rs 100 crore club at the box office. The film also stars Tabu and Kiara Advani in prominent roles.

Anees Bazmee's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has taken Kartik Aaryan’s career to an all-time high, just how high, is evident from the kind of remuneration the young actor is being offered. Apparently, Kartik’s fee has touched the 100 crore rupees mark.

Trade guru Taran Adarsh sees Kartik’s spectacular success as a lesson to the film industry. “The fantastic opening weekend biz of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (BB2) has come as a huge relief for the Hindi film industry. The industry was going through a dark phase, with star-studded films opening to dismal houses and doing poor business. There was tremendous pressure on Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Kartik Aaryan to deliver the numbers and bail out the industry. And the stupendous start has infused oxygen in the lungs of the ailing industry. Kartik has been delivering big numbers film after film and the opening weekend biz of BB2 has catapulted Kartik into an overnight sensation. The youth, families and masses, all love Kartik and his act in BB2 has only multiplied his fan following.”

Trade analyst Atul Mohan feels BB 2 has propelled Kartik into superstardom. “It has easily put Kartik into the top bracket. This film makes him one of the most dependable and bankable stars we have. His fan-following has swelled by leaps and bounds. Delivering such a superhit in such tough times is no small feat, where his contemporaries failed. I had predicted that the first day of BB 2 will be more than first weekend collections of recent big films and it has proved right. Needless to say, the brand value of Kartik Aaryan has increased by leaps and bounds.”

Akshaye Rathi, Maharashtra’s leading exhibitor feels Kartik needs to capitalize on his current stardom. “The success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 takes Kartik Aaryan’s career to the next level. As much as his past films have been successful this is the one that has cut ice with the hardcore masses across the country. The film to immediately benefit the most would be Kartik’s next release Shahzada. I truly hope that he capitalizes on the audience that he has found now and goes on to sign a movie with a wide mass appeal. That I truly think will get him in the trajectory of being a superstar.”

Film producer and trade analyst Girish Johar is overjoyed to see Kartik end the dry spell in the entertainment industry. “It’s truly a phenomenal response. Honestly, I was ridiculed when I predicted that from the present releases, I thought only BB 2 was the one which has a good shot for 100-crore club. Now, my stand is vindicated. Elated for that.”

Praising Kartik Aaryan’s work Girish Johar says, “Kartik has done wonders at the box office has very ably carried the film on his shoulders. There was a time when there was so much negative PR being spread around him, but he kept his cool and now has delivered a blockbuster. Very happy for Kartik. Only those who dare can win. Also, I must add Anees Bazmeeji is a brilliant commercial film-maker and his sensibilities are always loved. Kartik's taking his own decisions, not bowing down and adhering to his strengths, has yielded fantastic results. This has also resurrected the fraternity, giving the box office that much-needed confidence. It’s now time to build upon this and bring the Hindi audiences back to cinemas.”

Kishan Damani a leading film distributor of Bihar, “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has proved to be the oasis in Bollywood right now…and the credit goes to Kartik Aryan. He’s a bonafide star now guaranteeing the success at the box office. A sure shot hit amongst youth and family with his dancing acting skills. He has no godfather and is a self-made success story. Kartik is the star whose movies will be waited for with bated breath from now on.”

Roshan Singh a prominent film exhibitor of Bihar thinks Kartik Aaryan has achieved his goal. “I read an interview where he said he wants to be No.1. I think he has reached there with Bhool Bhulaiyas 2. During the past five years, Kartik Aaryan has given hits like Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety, Luka Chuppi and Pati Patni Aur Woh. Now this (BB2). None of his contemporaries boasts of the same track record. Ranveer Singh’s last two big films were big flops(’83 and Jayeshbhai Jordaar). Varun Dhawan’s Coolie No 1 was not liked at all. Sidharth Malhotra only had one hit Shershaah in recent times As for the Khans, the less said the better. Even Akshay Kumar had a huge disaster recently Bachchhan Paandey. I think it is time for a change. Kartik Aaryan is that change.”

Director Anees Bazmee basking in the success of BB 2 gives credit to Kartik Aaryan for making the film a success. “He has tremendous comic sense and he worked really hard on making every episode in the story look convincing and funny. Kartik is a fast learner and a hard worker. BB2 definitely puts him at the top.”

Subhash K Jha is a Patna-based film critic who has been writing about Bollywood for long enough to know the industry inside out. He tweets at @SubhashK_Jha.

