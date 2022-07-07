What brands can do to digtise their channel growth story

A branded website is the core of any digitally successful business

The growing popularity of the e-commerce channels and the avenues that these marketplaces presented forced many brands to be digital-first. The brands that were a bit slow to evolve, this COVID-19 pandemic provided the catalyst needed for them to expedite their digital transformation journey. Many were forced to rethink and redesign the entire customer strategy and implement a variety of integrated technologies in order to bring the guest experience into the transformative age.

In this age of digital transformation, customer expectations have also increased. Brands are well aware of how competitive the market space is and realise that they must innovate in order to maintain market dominance. In the not-too-distant future, every business will need to establish an online presence or risk falling behind. Those who are slow to adapt to the changing dynamics struggle to survive.

In contrast, those who cater to internet customers are reaping the benefits. The rules of commerce and interaction are changing rapidly. The reason is simple: everyone is going online, and brands need to stay in touch with customers to keep generating revenue and maintain their market share.

Every brand has a unique digital journey, however, there are some important steps that brands can follow to ensure a successful digital transformation journey. Performance marketing is driving this trend, wherein every entrepreneur, investor and professional want their ROI to better than the other. Tracking the journey of the customer journey is vital to understand consumer buying behaviour. Brands also need to keep upgrading their mark-tech to prompt more customer to buy their product.

Invest in a website

It is a full-blown digital marketing hub in and of itself. All other online activity must funnel into the website, which converts online and offline visitors into paying customers. A website can also enable brands to increase their offline revenues. Better visibility and online presence through enhanced SEO, well-curated product pages, along with the details of the company and service network can instill trust in prospective buyers. For many, websites can prove to be the first touch point with the brand and thus a great place to etch a lasting first impression.

Riding the e-commerce wave

Once this has been addressed, integrating an e-commerce platform to showcase the hero range is an excellent way to increase online presence and greater sales. Most brands, at the start of their online journey, try to spread themselves too thin. Managing supply chains and maintaining adequate inventory at all places becomes a challenge. The brands should start slowly and gauge the interest level and potential customers they can attract from each platform before adding new online channel partners. Flash sales have proved a good way to ascertain interest level and fine-tune strategy.

Another strategy that Indian brands are gung-ho about is D2C marketing. Brands are now calibrating new-age tools and conducting direct customer transactions on the website. It allows brands to connect with their customers at another touchpoint and control their entire online journey. Implementing structured data, such as the Product schemes, can enhance the user experience. Needless to say, adopting a D2C strategy not only makes the websites look good but must function even better. It also provides deeper insights into the customer profile and their preferences.

Build a social media presence

Digitise the business with social media strategies. Brands have realised they will have to be present where their customers are. To tap into the younger audiences, it is imperative to be active on social media channels. Some social media platforms can also be used as E-platforms. Focus on a limited number of social media channels and master them. Augmenting the digital strategy with video is crucial because it routinely generates the highest ROI and can be easily distributed across all social media accounts.

Increase sales using SEO

Though SEO optimization is commonly viewed as a way to increase site traffic, it is also one of the most effective ways to increase sales, particularly for digitization. The most significant advantage is that organic traffic generates a greater return on investment than any other traffic source. Optimizing the website and online content to attract high-quality traffic is the key to profitable SEO. This is achieved by targeting sales-friendly queries strategically and writing with conversions in mind.

Paid Online Advertising

Digital advertising allows one to generate consistent online sales through channels such as Paid Search ads aka SEM (e.g., Google AdWords) and Paid Social ads (e.g., Facebook and Instagram Ads).

Implementation

Adopt an omnichannel strategy utilising the aforementioned digital methods. With digitisation, even if not every online effort results in a direct sale, they all build something equally valuable in the long run: brand awareness, engagement, and loyalty.

Businesses that can structure their online presence and drive meaningful engagement can survive and thrive. Despite all the drive toward digital, a majority of businesses still have a long way to go on their digital journey. Building a strong online presence requires a consistent digital brand strategy, and one needs to keep improvising if they want to stick to the growth roadmap.

The author is CEO and Co-founder, Gizmore, a leading home-grown Smart Accessories, Fitness Gear, and Home Audio brand. Views are personal.

