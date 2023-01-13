Weather update: January 2023 can be the coldest month of century as North India experiences severe cold waves

Winters of 2022-23 had started on a warm note during the month of December when absence of an active Western disturbance resulted in drier winters on record.

Plains remained rain-free and hills were snowless. But, the late December passage of an western disturbance turned the tables and fog gradually started setting in on a large scale.

Seasonal cold picked up pace with the beginning of the new year as severe cold wave and cold day conditions reported from most parts of as minimum temperatures started dropping off the sub-zeros in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Haryana at the same time maximum temperature fell below 10°c in parts of Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh from 1st to10th January.

The extent of the coldwave was such that the national capital New Delhi experienced the third coldest spell in 23 years in the month of January by recording a low of 1.9°c.

Now, an active western disturbance is affecting Himalayas and plains of North India during 11-13th January the higher reaches are recording fresh spell of moderate to heavy snowfall and scattered showers in adjoining parts of Punjab, North Haryana and Western Uttar Pradesh, Delhi also reported a trace rainfall on 12 January – breaking the 3 month long dry spell.

Why is it supposed to be severely cold from 14 to 18th January?

In what is being already touted as the coldest January in many years and western disturbance moving away by 14th of the month, intense north west winds from the snow-clad mountains are likely to sweep across the country. Currently the top-notch weather models are pointing towards fridge and biting cold conditions in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan where minimum temperature can dip as low as -1 to -4°c, Delhi NCR, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh stations are expected to register lows in the range of 3 to – 1°c the outskirts of National Capital region might be freezing in sub-zero temperatures.

The coldwave is likely to move deep in the interiors of the country as most parts of Gujarat, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha to experience single digits minimum temperatures and maybe the lowest of the season so far.

Deccan plateau and interior parts of South India also stand a chance of recording minimums in the single digits.

Forecast of fog from 14 to 19 January:

Moisture incursion due to rain will infuse perfect conditions for dense to very dense fog will settle to form a super giant layer, usually occurring within a period of every 3-5 years, yet again it will play a crucial role in bringing down the maximum temperatures to relatively low levels or even into single digits in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, if fog sustain – by blocking sunlight reaching the surface level, thus making days times bone chillier along with the nights and low visibility, these are typical “Cold Blast” conditions.

Some previous lowest ever minimum temperature records from Indian Meteorological Department are as follows:

• Delhi (Palam): -2.2°c on 11 January 1967

• Delhi (Safdarjung): -0.6°c on 16 January 1935

• Hisar: – 3.9°c on 31 January 1929

• Narnaul: – 3.0°c on 7 January 2013

• Rohtak: – 1.0°c on 24 December, 2011

• Ambala: – 1.3°c on 24 January 2008

• Chandigarh: 0.0°c on 28 January 1973

• Halwara: – 4.7°c on 12 January 1967

• Amritsar: – 3.6°c on 9 December 1996

• Bathinda: – 3.9°c on 4 January 1975

• Churu: – 4.6°c on 16 January 1974

• Jaipur: – 2.2°c on 31 January 1905

• Jaisalmer: – 5.9°c on 12 January 1967

• Sikar: – 4.9°c on 19 December 1986

• Bareilly: – 1.3°c on 2 January 1971

• Lucknow: – 1.0°c on 31 January 1964

• Kanpur: – 1.1°c on 9 January 2013

Evidently northern plains have seen lows of – 4 or 5°c in the past century, no surprises if history seems to be repeating itself. In the past two decades there have been nearly fewer instances of temperatures falling to sub-zero’s near the national capital region, this time it will be a fair chance to retain the fame of typical Dilli ki sardi.

As such, January 2023 can prove to be the coldest month of this century so far.

The author, better known as the Rohtak Weatherman, interprets and explains complex weather patterns. His impact-based forecasts @navdeepdahiya55 are very popular in north India. Views are personal.

