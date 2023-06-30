Washington and Bhopal: A tale of two cities and one orator

Politics is multidimensional while most politicians tend to be single faceted. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the notable exception. He is as adept at addressing grassroots workers in Madhya Pradesh as he at ease joking with US President Joe Biden or addressing the US Congress. On 25 June, at the White House dinner thrown by Biden to honour the PM, Modi joked, “I remember you were asking me and asking me again and again what I could eat during my fast. But it was not possible for me to eat anything and you were quite concerned about it,” he said. “Well today, I’m making up for it. All that you desired at that time with so much affection is being fulfilled today.” He had been fasting at the first banquet Biden had hosted for him in 2014. Three days later, on 27 June, addressing a mammoth gathering of 10 lakh people from Bhopal in an over two hour marathon speech during a Mera Booth Sabse Mazboot event, he found the clarity and energy to take questions from grassroots BJP workers. There couldn’t have a greater contrast with the 1 hour address he gave to Joint session of US Congress for the second time. Yet there was a uniting factor. It exemplified PM Modi as the Great Communicator.

The truth is that his easy communication skill enables him to convey India’s point of view to the world and bring Bharat’s glory to the global stage. His detractors scoff that praise on foreign soil will not win BJP elections at home. Modi has made, as of June 2023, 69 overseas trips to 65 countries. He has been voted PM for two terms by the people of India and looks to complete a hat trick. His victories come from his deep connect with the people who see him as their champion, and as India’s champion as well, which makes Indians true citizens of Earth: Modi is Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam personified. The state, region or language of his audience doesn’t matter. He touches hearts and minds leaving a lasting impact. He addresses and represents the concerns and aspirations of people from all walks of life. His speeches touch upon issues affecting a vast spectrum of society, including women, youth, farmers, marginalized communities, and the underprivileged. In his recent address to Congress, he spoke of the ‘American Dream’ which is one of the biggest USPs of the USA and summarises the American spirit. Modi is a champion of the Indian dream; in his Bhopal address, he shared the recipe for managing an election booth. In both instances he was able to appeal to different audiences with equal skill. A good communicator has to enter the minds of his listeners to be successful. A master at distilling complexity, his speeches often incorporate references to various regional traditions, festivals, and languages, making them relatable to people across the country. They impart the local flavour. In America he effortlessly wove a tapestry of words defining democracy as the culture of both the US and India. While speaking in Bhopal the message was the same, only the language was different.

Former prime minister Narasimha Rao was a polyglot. PM Modi too is known for his oratory in different languages. He can communicate effectively in Hindi, English, and several regional languages, enabling him to connect with audiences in their preferred language and create a sense of inclusiveness. His clever use of colloquial phrases engages the audience perfectly. They often include inspiring anecdotes, stories, and examples that resonate with diverse audiences. For example, in his latest address to the US Congress, he reminded the legislators that during his last visit and address in 2016, ‘Hamilton’, the Broadway musical, had swept all the awards. An instant connect was established with hundreds of elected officials from a varied cultural milieu.

He frequently shares real-life success stories of individuals who have overcome challenges, emphasising the importance of hard work, determination, and perseverance. In the US House of Representatives, he was the true lion of India, thumping the table to emphasise his point and modulating his voice to express nuances: Again, the message was India’s moment has come and he has the trust of its 1. 4 billion citizens. India’s unity was the theme in Bhopal where he asked booth members to establish their image as social workers first and party workers later. His ability to connect at the grass-root level and with members of Congress speaks volumes about his leadership style.

India has been plagued by corruption for decades. Mahatma Gandhi had been so sickened that he wanted to disband the Congress after Independence. But the system was too entrenched in the venal quagmire. Modi’s assurance to bring the corrupt to book inspires Indians and gives them hope.

The prime minister is known for articulating his vision for India’s development and progress. His speeches outline comprehensive plans and initiatives that encompass different sectors, such as infrastructure, education, healthcare, technology, and innovation, appealing to a wide range of people with varying interests and concerns. He envisioned a great strategic partnership between the US and India in his Washington address. In Bhopal he warned that appeasement politics never augurs well for India.

While in the USA, PM Modi was speaking as a global statesman, in Bhopal he was speaking to party workers as India’s leader. Oratory without variety becomes mere hyperbole.

PM Modi is an effortless communicator, his wordplay, clever use of anagrams and anecdotes leaving listeners spellbound. In the USA he said “In the past few years there have been many advances in AI – Artificial Intelligence. At the same time, there have been more momentous advancements in another kind of AI – America and India”. The next day President Biden presented an AI (America – India) Tee Shirt to PM Modi. Similarly in Bhopal he quipped ‘तुष्टीकरण नहीं, संतुष्टिकरण की राजनीति करनी चाहिए’ .

PM Modi uses humour to endear himself to his listeners. In his DC speech, he took a swipe at the stereotyping syndrome by saying that Indian Americans are brilliant in every field and not just in spelling bees. He further commented that the Samosa Caucus was the flavour of the House, which evoked much laughter and mirth. Indians have a strong representation in American politics. From Vice President of the United States, Kamla Harris to a record number of Indian-American lawmakers from the ruling Democrat Party such as Raja Krishnamoorthi, Ro Khanna, Pramila Jayapal, Ami Bera and Shri Thanedar sit in the US House of Representatives. There are politicians of Indian origin in state legislatures too. PM Modi’s streak of humour was visible in Bhopal as well when he asked party workers to make a Ghotala Meter to register opposition corruption and the Guarantee of Ghotala. The essence of Modi’s oratory is that he speaks the language of India both at home and abroad.

The author is the national head of BJP’s Information & Technology and Sah Prabhari of West Bengal. Views are personal.

