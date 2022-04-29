Toolkit 2.0: Padma, Ilhan, Ozil, Mehdi feed to Islamist street terror, narco war

After the Indian people re-elected Narendra Modi with an even more massive margin in 2019, the nation’s enemies are trying everything in their playbook to unseat the BJP government and quell the resurgent Hindu nationalist pride

In the Harry Potter books, every time Voldemort summoned his Death Eaters to do his evil bidding, the dark mark tattooed into their skin would burn and they would rush to please their master from whichever part of the world they were. Now that Toolkit 2.0 against Hindus has been unleashed, one is reminded again that anti-India forces behave quite like Voldemort’s cult.

German footballer Mesut Ozil, Indian-American activist and model Padma Lakshmi, and British-American anchor Mehdi Hasan have all coincidentally, with no first-hand experience, inferred that Indian Muslims are facing tremendous persecution at the hands of Hindus.

And they have started tweeting in unison.

Expressing concern over the “safety and well-being of Muslim brothers and sisters”, Ozil wrote, “What is happening to the human rights in the so-called largest democracy in the world?”

Praying during the holy night of Lailat al-Qadr for the safety and well-being of our Muslim brothers and sisters in IndiaLet's spread awareness to this shameful situation! What is happening to the human rights in the so-called largest democracy in the world?#BreakTheSilence pic.twitter.com/pkS7o1cHV5 — Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) April 27, 2022

Padma Lakshmi raised a tweetstorm, even suggesting that there is no Hinduphobia at all. “Fellow Hindus, don’t succumb to this fear-mongering. There is no threat to Hinduism in India or anywhere else. True spirituality doesn't include any room for sowing hatred of any kind,” was one of her tweets.

Sickening to see the violence against Muslims celebrated in India. The widespread anti-Muslim rhetoric preys on fear and poisons people. This propaganda is dangerous and nefarious because when you consider someone less than it's much easier to participate in their oppression. — Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) April 27, 2022

And then broadcaster Mehdi Hasan, a man with an Islamist past. He has dialled his naked bigotry down to a more sophisticated sanctimoniousness with which he finds faults with people of all faiths except Islam. He made an entire video attacking Hindus. Chased on social media, he tried to clarify that he had merely criticised ‘Hindutva’ (which literally means the state of being a Hindu) which was “bad”, and not Hindu which was “good”.

This is a trick which has long been busted: Attacking Hindus under the semantic veil of Hindutva.

You can watch my full @MehdiHasanShow deep-dive into India, Modi, the far-right, and fears of an anti-Muslim genocide, including my discussion with guests @RanaAyyub & Gregory Stanton, on @YouTube here:https://t.co/Sd6JjBoKqt — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) April 26, 2022

If Greta Thunberg had not accidentally tweeted with a reference to a toolkit during the anti-farm laws agitation last year, we would not be sure that this sudden surge of voices decrying so-called tyranny against Indian Muslims was part of a similar toolkit. Back then, global celebs like singer Rihanna, porn star Mia Khalifa and Greta were reportedly paid to write anti-India posts.

There are tell-tale signs now as well. Martina Navratilova, who is now a regular in the India-bashing circuit and seems to have found a rewarding engagement after retirement from tennis, was among the first to chime in. Usual suspects like Rana Ayyub and Arfa Khanum Sherwani are at the core of the noise. Like a well-conducted concert, Western Left-wing media are hammering their readers and viewers with an entirely one-sided view. US far-Left Islamist Congresswoman Ilhan Omar visited Pakistan-occupied Kashmir to show the Ummah’s solidarity with Indian Muslims.

And all this seeks to legitimise the wanton violence unleashed by Muslim mobs on Hindu festivals on the streets of more than ten Indian states. The underlying message is: ‘If we are denied a veto on every matter, we have the right to riot, and you cannot take it away.’

Simultaneously, there have been massive drug hauls in communally sensitive spots like UP’s Muzaffarnagar, Punjab’s Amritsar, and now Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh. Thousands of crores worth of heroin is believed to be pumped in from Afghanistan through Pakistan, with ISI’s signature all over it.

The truth is that after the Indian people re-elected Narendra Modi with an even more massive margin in 2019, the nation’s enemies like Pakistan, China, Turkey and the allies of Islamists, the Western Left, are trying everything in their playbook to unseat the BJP government and quell the resurgent Hindu nationalist pride.

Even as a large part of Indian Muslims see through this game, the incendiary section of the community is willing to be manipulated into fear, frenzy, and ultimately, rampage.

Indian Muslim households have silently gained from the many policies and schemes of the government including housing, health insurance, LPG, water and electricity. Artisans have been handheld, weavers have got loans and newer markets.

If there has been isolated cases of lynching or bigoted violence against Muslims, an equal or more number of Hindus have been killed at the hands of Muslims over cow protection and other issues. But Left and ‘liberal’ mainstream media both in India and the West have chosen to single out only atrocities against Muslims and demonise Hindus. Very few media outlets have carried stories of Hindus getting murdered over cow or Hindu and Christian girls being systemically cheated into sex, marriage, conversion and radicalisation.

The shining example of a nation surviving and flourishing despite decades of such toolkits being activated against it is China. It sailed through three or four decades of relentless negative coverage, quietly built its influence in the West and wormed its way into western media and academia, bought off journalists and platforms, and now runs its own agenda through many prominent western media platforms.

It does not care. Nor should India. It will simply have to keep telling its story with truth and conviction and use the enemy’s lies and corruption to weaken it, overpower it, and eventually control it.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.